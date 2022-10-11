Boxer celebrates the Marine Corps’ 247th birthday

SAN DIEGO – Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) celebrated the Marine Corps birthday shoulder-to-shoulder as the service turned 247 years old, Nov. 10.



For Boxer, the day held another significance as the ship also commemorated the 64th anniversary of the first Marine aviation detachment permanently assigned to an afloat Navy vessel. This milestone occurred on the last USS Boxer (CVS-21) in order to provide supply, maintenance and flight deck control support to Marine helicopter squadron operations.



“It’s special to be able to celebrate the Marine Corps birthday and carry on the tradition and legacy as Marines being stationed on naval vessels—especially aboard Boxer,” said Chief Warrant Officer Rod McDaniel, Boxer’s Combat Cargo Officer. “We are at our core, amphibious, and to be able to have the blue and green team work together—it’s something that has always been very special to me.”



Amphibious assault ships like Boxer provide the Marine Corps with a means of ship-to-shore movement through a combination of aircraft and landing craft. Celebrating the Marine Corps birthday offers Boxer Sailors the opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by the men and women that serve alongside them. As an amphibious assault ship, Boxer Sailors understand the importance of supporting Marines and their mission every day.



“We will help and support the Marines with anything we can do,” said Master Chief Culinary Specialist Victor Chiquito. “Whether that is making them cake or making time to help them celebrate what is important. All in all, we are an amphibious landing ship and our main mission is to make sure we get the Marines where they need to go. Now is a good moment to take a pause and thank them for their service.”



Amphibious assault ships have a special tie with the Marine Corps. The teamwork between Sailors and Marines has continued for more than six decades and continues aboard Boxer.



