Serving up Veterans Day Breakfast at Eielson Air Force Base

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska – Music filled the air, and there were smiles all around the room as Veterans walked beneath the sword arches entering the Veterans Day Breakfast at Ben Eielson High School, Eielson Air Force Base. Members of the 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron of the Alaska Air National Guard prepared breakfast for parents and staff celebrating Veterans Day at Eielson.



“We are very grateful for making these connections with the Guard,” said Bruce Bell, Ben Eielson High School principal. “We know our community and want to say thank you. We try to be the best steward we can here at the school– many times, we ask so much, but sometimes we need to say thank you.”



Veterans and their military children and spouses were able to start the day off with pancakes and eggs on the last day of school before the Veterans Day weekend. While Veterans enjoyed the time together, the Ben Eielson High School band played music honoring each branch of service.



“It is nice to see events happening again in person and have these connections,” said Bell.



The Ben Eielson High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) stood outside the entrance of what the school calls the great hall, presenting their swords as an archway to celebrate Veterans as they entered.



The 168th LRS Squadron volunteered to prepare and serve the breakfast hosted by Ben Eielson High School, honoring Veterans. Opal Mclaughlin at the Child Development Center on base asked the children to create artwork to decorate the tables for the Veterans.



“It is nice to be involved with the community especially being a past educator and now serving in the 168th,” said Lt. Megan Schreder, 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron officer who grew up in North Pole. “I like seeing the combination of retired members, members in uniform today, spouses and their kids, and having a moment to celebrate all the hard work and sacrifice the military Veteran has done and continues to do for our country. As a Squadron, it is really great to get together and do something bigger than ourselves and build that community involvement."



Several parents of students at the school are Veterans, and some of the staff are.



“Last I counted, 17 staff members are somehow connected to the military as retirees or spouses,” said Bell. “We love our community here at Eielson and try to build relationships and bonds.”



Senior Airman Nicole Colegrove of the 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron had a nice time volunteering. She said, “It is fun to volunteer and be around my coworkers, getting to know them outside of the office and at the same time giving back to our community.