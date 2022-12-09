MRDC/USAMMDA showcases the latest in military health care technology at DOD's premier health technology and research symposium

Photo By T. T. Parish | A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Ambulance Kit prototype sits on display during the...... read more read more Photo By T. T. Parish | A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Ambulance Kit prototype sits on display during the first morning of the Military Health System Research Symposium, Kissimmee, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022. As the premier developer of world-class military medical capabilities, USAMMDA is responsible for developing and delivering critical drugs, vaccines, biologics, devices and medical support equipment to protect and preserve the lives of Warfighters across the globe. (U.S. Army Photo by T. T. Parish/Released) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) showcases the prototype of the interior of the Army's only Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Ambulance and other technologies designed to improve automation, compliance, efficiency and data analytics at this week's Military Health System Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida, today through Thursday.



During the symposium, officials say the products demonstrate the current levels of care a Service Member receives as well as the future of Role 1-3 care, and tools to improve hospital planning and data systems management. Other technologies on display include the Health Readiness and Performance System and the Canine Thermal Model System, wearable devices to monitor the physiological condition of both troops and military working dogs.



"Our Project Management Offices are demonstrating state-of-the-art technologies here at MHSRS, everything from the sets, kits and outfits used by the combat medic to new digital and automated technologies to improve communication and hospital planning post evacuation, said Col. Andy Nuce, USAMMDA's Commander. "USAMMDA with the help of our partners and stakeholders is committed to translating research to fielded products for a medically-ready force."



"It's about collecting constructive feedback and generating partnerships," he said.