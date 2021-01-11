TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:
SENIOR MASTER SERGEANT
Jacob O'Connor, 513th Maintenance Squadron
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
Jesus Rubio, 513th Maintenance Squadron
Keyontae Triplett, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
SENIOR AIRMAN
April Gonzalez, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Jacob Houck, 513th Maintenance Squadron
AIRMAN FIRST CLASS
Grady Hicks, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 17:47
|Story ID:
|429140
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 513th ACG November Enlisted Promotions, by MSgt Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT