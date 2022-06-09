Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    513th ACG January Enlisted Promotions

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly 

    513th Air Control Group

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. --
    Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:

    SENIOR AIRMAN
    Zachary Johnson, 970th AACS

    STAFF SERGEANT
    Wiilliam Fisher, 513th MXS
    Jasmine Moore, 513th OSS

    MASTER SERGEANT
    Diana Dubose, 513th AMXS
    Patricia Stubbs, 513th MXS

