513th ACG January Enlisted Promotions

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. --
Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:
SENIOR AIRMAN
Zachary Johnson, 970th AACS
STAFF SERGEANT
Wiilliam Fisher, 513th MXS
Jasmine Moore, 513th OSS
MASTER SERGEANT
Diana Dubose, 513th AMXS
Patricia Stubbs, 513th MXS
