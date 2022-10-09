NMRC participates in 2022 Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover in Baltimore

Photo By Tommy Lamkin | BALTIMORE (Sept.10, 2022) Chief Hospital Corpsman Jan Marayag, an advanced laboratory...... read more read more Photo By Tommy Lamkin | BALTIMORE (Sept.10, 2022) Chief Hospital Corpsman Jan Marayag, an advanced laboratory technician with Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) speaks to Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore attendees about NMRC's biological mobile laboratory capabilities. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore's celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Tommy Lamkin/Released) see less | View Image Page

BALTIMORE – Sailors from Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) participated in Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore on Sept. 10th.



Leading up to Fleet Week festivities, several NMRC personnel embarked upon the dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during the ship’s overnight trip from Norfolk to Baltimore Harbor on Sept. 7.



NMRC was represented by a mobile lab, a 14-foot expeditionary tent, as part of their presence at Fleet Week. Placed near the stern of the Carter Hall, NMRC personnel gave demonstrations of equipment for outbreak response and the detection of bacteria and viruses to event attendees. Visitors also had the opportunity to learn about the NMRC mission and interact with equipment used by researchers.



"This was a huge opportunity to display how NMRC supports the fleet and US Marines," said Lt. Cmdr. Chaselynn Watters, a microbiologist with NMRC Biological Defense Research Directorate.



Personnel embarked aboard the Carter Hall gained first-hand experience of shipboard life and engaged with the crew, discussing their duties in medical research.



“Being able to see our fleet in action, and getting a better understanding of what the Sailors experience living and working on a ship, particularly what their medical capabilities and constraints are, is invaluable for us on the Navy Medicine side,” said Lt. Yuliya Johnson, a microbiologist with NMRC “I will absolutely be able to leverage this understanding to better guide our current and future R&D efforts to support the fleet more effectively.”



Additionally, NMRC commander Capt. William Deniston attended the opening ceremony and reception for Fleet Week. Enlisted members from BDRD also took in the Saturday festivities at the inner harbor.



Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is Baltimore's celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the city of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services.