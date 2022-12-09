One-of-a-kind U.S. Army laboratory command welcomes new senior enlisted leader

Photo By Marshall Mason | Sgt. Maj. Jackie S. Mims (second from right) receives the unit color from Col. Matthew...... read more read more Photo By Marshall Mason | Sgt. Maj. Jackie S. Mims (second from right) receives the unit color from Col. Matthew J. Grieser (second from left), the commander of the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, during the 1st AML change of responsibility ceremony. Mims assumed responsibility as the 1st AML senior enlisted leader from Sgt. Maj. Erin L. Trudden during the ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Sept. 9. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The 1st Area Medical Laboratory welcomed a new sergeant major during a change of responsibility ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Sept. 9.



Sgt. Maj. Jackie S. Mims assumed responsibility as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory senior enlisted leader from Sgt. Maj. Erin L. Trudden during the ceremony.



The 1st Area Medical Laboratory “Mad Scientists” are part of the 44th Medical Brigade and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier all hazards command. From 19 bases on 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations around the world.



Based on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, the 1st AML deploys worldwide to perform surveillance, confirmatory analytical laboratory testing and health hazards assessments of environmental, occupational, endemic and CBRNE threats in support of force protection and Weapons of Mass Destruction missions.



Following her tour, Trudden will serve as the clinical operations sergeant major at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood, Texas. Mims served in the same position on Fort Hood before arriving at 1st AML.



Col. Matthew J. Grieser, the commander of the 1st AML, and Col. Mark C. Carder, the former 1st AML commander, praised Trudden for her contributions to the command.



Trudden said the highlight of her time at 1st AML was “serving alongside some of the finest Soldiers in the Army.”



Originally from Queens, New York, Trudden joined the U.S. Army in 2001. From 2008 – 2009, Trudden deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, and served as the noncommissioned officer-in-charge for the Deployed Combat Casualty Research Team at Ibn Sina Hospital.



Trudden said she will miss serving at the command.



“Everything about the AML is unique,” said Trudden. “We are a one-of-one CBRN lab in the Army inventory. What truly makes the AML unique though are the specialized skill sets the Soldiers and officers bring to the table. Their level of professionalism and their expertise is not found anywhere else.”



During his 23 years in the Army, Mims has served around the world, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan and humanitarian missions in various locations.



“The Army was something I always wanted to do. Both my grandfathers served during World War II and my father is a disabled veteran from Vietnam,” said Mims. “I joined the Army initially as an 88M Wheeled Vehicle Transporter. It didn’t take long for me to realize I was a lifer but knew I had a different calling for my service.”



A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Mims said he welcomed the opportunity to serve as the senior enlisted leader in the 1st AML.



“The thing that makes the command unique is just that: there is not another one like it in the Army,” said Mims. “No one can do what we do in the forward deployed environment.”