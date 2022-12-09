Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Research & Development Enterprise Attend Military Health System Research Symposium

    2022 Military Health System Research Symposium is Underway in Kissimmee

    Photo By Tommy Lamkin | KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Sept. 12, 2022) The 2022 Military Health System Research Symposium...... read more read more

    KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Story by Sidney Hinds 

    Naval Medical Research Center

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Military and civilian staff from the Naval Medical Research & Development enterprise attended the opening day of the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS), an annual conference for stakeholders in the medical care of service members and veterans.

    Enterprise researchers will lead several breakout sessions and presentations during the conference. The enterprise will also have posters on display, as well as booths in the MHSRS exhibit hall.

    Booths and posters will represent the work of the enterprise and its subordinate commands, including Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC), Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory, Naval Health Research Center, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU)-Dayton, NAMRU-San Antonio, NAMRU-2 [Singapore], NAMRU-3 [Sigonella, Italy], and NAMRU-6 [Lima, Peru].

    “We’re excited to be here with all our fellow military medicine stakeholders,” Dr. Jill Phan, NMRC science director said. “This conference is an important opportunity to exchange ideas and learn what other organizations are developing, so we can foster collaborations and create solutions.”

    MHSRS is an annual conference, taking place this year from Sept. 12 – 15 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Conference Center. This year marks the first in-person occurrence of the conference since 2019.

    The enterprise, led by NMRC is engaged in a broad spectrum of activity from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology, and behavioral sciences.

