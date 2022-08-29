Highlight: Sgt. Lisette Hernandez

Photo By Cpl. Noah Braswell | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lisette Hernandez, an aviation operations specialist with...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Noah Braswell | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lisette Hernandez, an aviation operations specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, poses for a photo, Aug. 30, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina. Hernandez has served on the Color Guard since Nov. 2019 and earned the position of Color Sergeant in early 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic photo by Cpl. Noah Braswell) see less | View Image Page

All too often, fear can cause even the most confident and steadfast of us to waver. Instead of submitting to it, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lisette Hernandez used her fear of the limelight as the catalyst to join the Color Guard for Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point.



Hernandez currently serves as the Color Sergeant of the H&HS Color Guard. Like those before her, Hernandez didn’t start off as the Color Sergeant, she had to earn that prestigious position. Early in her career, Hernandez developed an interest in joining the team by watching her friends and fellow Marines participate in events. Determined to overcome her fears, Hernandez officially joined the Color Guard in November 2019. After more than a year on the team, and through hard work, and dedication, then Cpl. Hernandez was selected as Color Sergeant in early 2021, a position that is traditionally held by a sergeant.



“I have always had an interest in putting myself out there and overcoming my fears of being the center of attention,” Hernandez said. “I love representing not only H&HS, but the Marine Corps itself.”



As Color Sergeant, Hernandez coordinates with the H&HS Sergeant Major and helps determine which events the Color Guard can support. Once an event is locked in, Hernandez completes the team’s roster, selecting three other Marines to participate. The week of the event, Hernandez and the team muster at their designated location to hone their choreography.



“It has taught me how to manage my time and how to be an organized Marine.” Hernandez said. “It has really showed me how to be a better leader in a lot of aspects, as well as giving me a great deal of responsibility.”



For close to four years, Hernandez has dedicated herself to the Color Guard, determined to excel in the team she loves. But, as her career has progressed, Hernandez’s time on the Color Guard is now coming to a solemn end. She reflected on her long experience with a strong sense of pride and joy.



“My experience has been awesome. I have loved every second of it,” Hernandez said. “I love seeing the excitement, the pride, and the smiles on the spectator’s faces. I love doing what I do and if I had the choice, I wouldn’t leave the Color Guard, but I’ve done my time.”