USS Harry S. Truman Returns Home from 9-Month Deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), and the embarked commands and staffs of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28, and Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8 returned home to Naval Station Norfolk, Sept. 12, 2022, marking the end of their nine-month deployment after operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.



The ship sailed more than 65,000 nautical miles, all while conducting multiple operations in the region to include enhanced air policing missions, dual and tri-carrier operations, and the NATO- led vigilance activities Neptune Shield 22 and Neptune Strike 22. During its historic deployment, the Truman strengthened relationships with NATO Allies and partners while deterring aggression in the region.



Together with CVW 1, Truman demonstrated the Navy's continuing regional commitment to the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) area of responsibility, the NATO Alliance and our regional partners. Truman hosted more than 400 guests, including political and military leaders from more than 10 allied and partner nations. “This has been an outstanding deployment by every measure due to the expertise and professionalism of our Sailors,” said Capt. Gavin Duff, Truman’s commanding officer. “This

deployment was a first of its kind for nearly all of us onboard. I am immensely proud of the tenacity, skill and commitment this crew displayed to our Allies, partners and our own leadership. These Sailors are the soul of this ship, and I can think of no greater honor than to be

part of this team.”



After previous years of limited port activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Truman was able to conduct visits in Souda Bay, Greece; Split, Croatia; Trieste and Naples, Italy; Marseille, France; and Palma De Mallorca, Spain. Scheduled port visits like these allowed Truman’s

Sailors to enjoy some deserved downtime, and more importantly, build relationships with NATO Allies and partners through leadership engagements, community relations events, and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation tours.



The HSTCSG had the opportunity to participate in numerous training exercises and activities, integrating seamlessly with NATO Allies and partners with a focus on interoperability operations. The strike group demonstrated the enduring partnership with the NATO alliance,

displaying our commitment to deterring aggression while working alongside partner and ally nations, further bolstering NATO bonds.



“The Truman and our embarked air wing are the central pillar of the strike group,” said Rear Adm. Paul Spedero Jr., commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8. “The carrier isn’t just a weapon of war, it is a symbol of American commitment and attention – one that has been focused on reassuring our NATO Allies and other European partners of our commitment to peace, stability, and cooperation. The Sailors of Truman and Carrier Air Wing 1 have proven our nation’s resolve through their professionalism and dedication.”



Truman serves as the flagship of the HSTCSG. Additional units include the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, commanded by Capt. Patrick Hourigan, to include Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 “Red Rippers;” VFA-211 “Fighting Checkmates;” VFA-34 “Blue Blasters;” VFA-81 “Sunliners;” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137 “Rooks;” Carrier

Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 126 “Seahawks;” Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11 “Dragon Slayers;” Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72 “Proud Warriors;” and a detachment from Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 “Rawhides.”



The staff and guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28, commanded by Capt. Blair Guy, have included USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Gravely (DDG 107), and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109). USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) and USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) both conducted operations with the HSTCSG and remain

deployed.



The strike group also consisted of the Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), commanded by Capt. Christopher Marvin. The strike group also participated in a Cooperative Deployment with the Royal Norwegian Navy’s Fridtjof-Nansen class frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310), which returned home to Norway in May.



For more news from U.S. 2nd Fleet, visit https://www.c2f.navy.mil/ and for more information visit http://www.facebook.com/US2ndFleet/ or http://twitter.com/US2ndFleet.



For more news from Truman and Carrier Air Wing 1, visit https://www.airlant.usff.navy.mil/cvw1/, www.facebook.com/cvn75,

www.twitter.com/ussharrystruman, http://instagram.com/uss_harrys.truman, and https://www.facebook.com/carrierairwing1.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 15:07 Story ID: 429106 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 45 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Harry S. Truman Returns Home from 9-Month Deployment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.