Military Leadership Students Seize Armed Forces Volunteer Impact Day at AFRH-W

Volunteers from the National Capital Region Joint Noncommissioned Officer/Petty Officer Development Course and staff from the Armed Forces Retirement Home, Washington, D.C. (front row) posed for group photo on golf course at AFRH-W.

A massive force of more than 150 military volunteers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard descended on to the campus of the Armed Forces Retirement Home to enhance the beauty of the historic land with an onslaught of grounds keeping activities. The work essentially transformed the look and feel of the main campus on and around the golf course, the gardens and the two fishing ponds.



Three separate teams of 50 motivated volunteers tasked with multiple projects over a four-hour period, cleared the green fields of tall grass, debris, tree branches and countless brown and orange leaves. Key tasks among the volunteer force included mowing fields of grass on the golf course, tilling lanes of soil for new flowers and vegetables at the gardens, raking leaves and debris, and dredging algae growth from the surface of the ponds.



Following the outdoor work, the volunteers interacted with residents in the dining facility and outside at a cookout held by the dining staff.AFRH-W Chief of Resident Services Ron Kartz thanked the large group of volunteers at the golf clubhouse and expressed gratitude on behalf of the Home for their invaluable contribution. Measuring the impact of the volunteer service in monetary terms, he said their work was incredibly

“significant.”



The volunteers were all students of the National Capital Region Joint

Non-Commissioned Officer/Petty Office Professional Development Course held at the National Defense University at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C. The course is designed to prepare students for leadership challenges during joint missions.



The volunteers were highly motivated and enthusiastic about giving back to the veteran community, said U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Denise Demontagnac, an NCR Joint NCO/PO PDC course instructor. “We totally love coming out, giving up our time and giving back to those who have paved the way for us,” she said. “And we love listening to the motivating stories and we are encouraged by the knowledge that they

give us. We look forward to coming back in November.” This effort marks the fifth volunteer visit by the school to the AFRH-W, Demontagnac said.