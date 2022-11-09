Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Junghahn takes command of Medical Support Unit - Europe

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.11.2022

    Story by Sgt. Daniel Friedberg 

    7th Mission Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Col. Faith Junghahn took command of the Medical
    Support Unit, 7th Mission Support Command in a ceremony officiated by the 7th MSC Commander,
    Brig. Gen Wanda Williams, at Kleber Kaserne on Sept. 11, 2022.
    The 7th MSC is the only U.S. Army Reserve Command headquartered outside of the continental United
    States.
    Before the ceremony began, Williams gathered the Soldiers on site and awarded the former
    commander, Army Reserve Col. Trent Loiseau, the Army Commendation Medal to honor his interim
    leadership of the MSU since taking over at the beginning of the year.
    She then directed the transfer of the unit´s guidon, symbolizing the transition of the unit´s command
    before giving a speech to bid farewell to Loiseau and welcome Junghahn.
    Williams said that Loiseau increased the unit’s standing with the United States Army and Air Force here
    in Europe along with NATO partners during several major exercises.
    “During Colonel Loiseau’s time in command, the MSU provided superior support during Defender 22
    Europe and medical training oversight for Vigorous Warrior 22, Saber Strike 22 and Swift Response 22,”
    said Williams.
    Williams introduced the new MSU commander by saying that Junghahn’s military and medical resume
    make her a perfect fit for the command of a specialized health care unit.
    “Colonel Junghahn comes to us with an extensive medical background, across more than 25 years of
    successful military service. She holds a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from the University of Wisconsin
    and is a graduate of the Command and General Staff College,” said Williams.
    “Faith, you are the right leader, with the right experience, at the right time. And I have every confidence
    that you will succeed. Welcome to the team, Col. Junghahn’” added Williams.
    As the outgoing commander, Loiseau then took the podium to say goodbye to his Soldiers, thanking
    several by name.
    Turning to Williams, Loiseau said, “You told me that as a result of every command, you will become a
    better person, and I better understand you now.”
    Junghahn began her inaugural speech to the MSU by reminding the audience that she assumes
    command on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attack which started the Global War on Terror.
    “Today I want to take a moment to remember the day, September 11.”

    Jughahn said she served in Germany during the attack and noted many changes the world and the army
    has gone through since then. She said she was coming full circle by coming back to Europe to work again
    in a unit with continued importance in today´s army.
    “We are a multi-functional force, supporting global missions,” said Junghahn adding that she expected
    her Soldiers to remain brave when conducting future operations.
    Junghahn finished her speech by telling her Troops that they are among the best of the Medical Support
    Units in the army, but to continue to be technically and tactically ready for new challenges to come.
    “We must lean forward, always forward.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 11:48
    Story ID: 429082
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Junghahn takes command of Medical Support Unit - Europe, by SGT Daniel Friedberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army Reserve Medical Command
    Medical Support Unit- Europe
    7th Mission Support Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT