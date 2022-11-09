Junghahn takes command of Medical Support Unit - Europe

U.S. Army Reserve Col. Faith Junghahn took command of the Medical

Support Unit, 7th Mission Support Command in a ceremony officiated by the 7th MSC Commander,

Brig. Gen Wanda Williams, at Kleber Kaserne on Sept. 11, 2022.

The 7th MSC is the only U.S. Army Reserve Command headquartered outside of the continental United

States.

Before the ceremony began, Williams gathered the Soldiers on site and awarded the former

commander, Army Reserve Col. Trent Loiseau, the Army Commendation Medal to honor his interim

leadership of the MSU since taking over at the beginning of the year.

She then directed the transfer of the unit´s guidon, symbolizing the transition of the unit´s command

before giving a speech to bid farewell to Loiseau and welcome Junghahn.

Williams said that Loiseau increased the unit’s standing with the United States Army and Air Force here

in Europe along with NATO partners during several major exercises.

“During Colonel Loiseau’s time in command, the MSU provided superior support during Defender 22

Europe and medical training oversight for Vigorous Warrior 22, Saber Strike 22 and Swift Response 22,”

said Williams.

Williams introduced the new MSU commander by saying that Junghahn’s military and medical resume

make her a perfect fit for the command of a specialized health care unit.

“Colonel Junghahn comes to us with an extensive medical background, across more than 25 years of

successful military service. She holds a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from the University of Wisconsin

and is a graduate of the Command and General Staff College,” said Williams.

“Faith, you are the right leader, with the right experience, at the right time. And I have every confidence

that you will succeed. Welcome to the team, Col. Junghahn’” added Williams.

As the outgoing commander, Loiseau then took the podium to say goodbye to his Soldiers, thanking

several by name.

Turning to Williams, Loiseau said, “You told me that as a result of every command, you will become a

better person, and I better understand you now.”

Junghahn began her inaugural speech to the MSU by reminding the audience that she assumes

command on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attack which started the Global War on Terror.

“Today I want to take a moment to remember the day, September 11.”



Jughahn said she served in Germany during the attack and noted many changes the world and the army

has gone through since then. She said she was coming full circle by coming back to Europe to work again

in a unit with continued importance in today´s army.

“We are a multi-functional force, supporting global missions,” said Junghahn adding that she expected

her Soldiers to remain brave when conducting future operations.

Junghahn finished her speech by telling her Troops that they are among the best of the Medical Support

Units in the army, but to continue to be technically and tactically ready for new challenges to come.

“We must lean forward, always forward.”

