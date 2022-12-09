I Am Navy Medicine, Lt. Travis J. Silvey, Health Care Administrator

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Recognition from the top... Rear Adm. Guido F. Valdes, Naval Medical Forces Pacific...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Recognition from the top... Rear Adm. Guido F. Valdes, Naval Medical Forces Pacific commander, San Diego Military Health Systems market director and Navy Medical Corps chief during his initial familiarization visit to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, Sept. 7, 2022, congratulates Lt. Travis J. Silvey for his continuous effort over the past year in juggling multiple responsibilities for the military treatment facility Directorate of Administration (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer) see less | View Image Page

It was no mere happenstance that Rear Adm. Guido F. Valdes, Naval Medical Forces Pacific commander, San Diego Military Health Systems market director and Navy Medical Corps chief stopped into Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton Human Resources Department during his initial familiarization visit, Sept. 7, 2022.



Because there was a behind-the-scenes but not behind-the-times Navy Medical Service Corps officer to acknowledge.



Lt. Travis J. Silvey was recognized for his continuous effort over the past year in juggling multiple responsibilities for NMRTC Bremerton’s Directorate of Administration.



“I was genuinely surprised and appreciated the recognition. All credit goes to my hard working staff and my leaders who supported me,” said Silvey.



The Kansas City, Missouri native and current department head of Human Resources has also held a number of other duties such as manpower analyst, Operational Security officer, DoD Performance Management Appraisal Program, and Physicians and Dentists Pay Plan coordinator.



After graduating from Park Hill High School in 2003, Silvey began his Navy career in 2005 as a hospital corpsman. He got his Associates in Arts at Florida State College in 2014, followed by his Bachelor of Science, Health Care Management at Southern Illinois University in 2017.



He was commissioned in 2018 through the Navy’s Medical Service Corps in-service procurement program, which allows active duty Sailors the opportunity to become commissioned as an officer in the medical field. One of the chosen fields of expertise in the program is health care administration, where Silvey as excelled. He added his Master of Health Administration and Policy at Uniformed Services University in 2020.



“I joined the military to pay for college. I chose the Navy because my grandfather was a Navy veteran who influenced me when I was younger. In the early 2000s, the medical field was growing rapidly. I saw an opportunity to grow in a field where I could enjoy job satisfaction by helping others,” related Silvey, who has served at Naval Hospitals Jacksonville, Portsmouth and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before his current duty station in the Pacific Northwest helping coordinate medical care to the nation’s third largest fleet concentration.



All his previous assignments have helped prepare him for his present responsibilities. When he was the leading petty officer from 2007 to 2014 for Naval Hospital Jacksonville Urology Department, he managed 16 staff members in treating approximately 3,200 patients annually. At Walter Reed National Military Medical Center from 2014 to 2018, he worked in Directorate of Surgery, Directorate for Resource Management and as the executive assistant to the command senior enlisted leader, managing over 40 personnel in ensuring patient-centered care to approximately 40,000 beneficiaries on an annual basis, along with providing executive administrative support in processing over 800 correspondences.



Those are just a few samples to illustrate Silvey’s current commitment in overseeing the day-to-day overlapping administrative needs of a military treatment facility. His command has added the DoD’s new electronic health record MHS GENESIS in 2017, played a major role in helping stop the spread of COVID-19 for over two years and has recently completed the transition of management and administration – as well as personnel, property and systems - from Naval Hospital Bremerton to the Defense Health Agency.



“I identified and transferred over 300 staff members from Department of the Navy to Department of Defense during the Military Treatment Facility Realignment of Personnel, Property and Systems,” Silvey said, affirming that it was challenging to juggle and coordinate not only active duty assignment but assist leadership in determining the multiple needs and requirements for the civil service staff.



“Frequently briefing and maintaining transparency of actions during a period of significant increased workload is challenging. I have been fortunate to have very supportive leadership,” said Silvey, noting that it’s been gratifying that his leadership has confidence in the tools provided they need during this transition.



The best part about Silvey’s career has been having access to great mentors and true professionals. Top lessons learned include, “trust but verify," “data quality is paramount," and "serving my small part of Navy Medicine provides a disproportionate amount of job satisfaction."



When asked to sum up his experience here with Navy Medicine in one sentence, Silvey replied, “Being flexible and hardworking with a smile paid off.”