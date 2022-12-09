DeCA’s Sept. 12-25 Sales Flyer includes savings related to sidewalk sales, the Savvy Super Saver and more

Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for Sept. 12- 25, offers its...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for Sept. 12- 25, offers its customers even greater ways to save at their commissary. (DeCA graphic: Lesley Atkinson) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for Sept. 12- 25, offers its customers even greater ways to save at their commissary.



The latest sales flyer features the Savvy Shopper Super Saver, which gives additional savings beyond normal commissary prices.



Also featured in the flyer is “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) recipe for a Veggie Burrito Bowl. Thinking Outside the Box recipes are dietitian-approved, offering quick, healthy and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers can save even more on the items listed on TOTB recipes.



Additionally, the sales flyer has updated Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings and Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” deals in addition to highlighted Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Many more digital coupons are available at https://shop.commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available for overseas stores; however, overseas customers can also enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for selection and pricing.



Other savings opportunities include the following promotions:



• “Sidewalk Sale.” Throughout September, stateside commissary patrons can stock up on their favorite items at significant savings. Customers can check the commissary website for the date and times of their locally held sidewalk sale. These events offer a variety of options to choose from such as snacks, beverages, pet food, international foods, baking goods, canned goods, non-food items, and health and beauty products.



• “Monster Jam 2022.” Through Oct. 9, Procter and Gamble and ProCamps are teaming up to offer a “Monster Jam” for three winning installations. P&G items will be supported by over $375 in eSAVER/BrandSaver coupons. Winning installations will receive an on-base Monster Jam celebration. The event will include a monster truck, driver or race team representative plus monster jam kids’ activities.



• “Mars Wrigley, Tribute to the Troops.” Through Oct. 11, eligible military consumers can enter for a chance to win one of many WWE prize package opportunities by entering at www.marsmilitary.com. In addition, the military base with the most entries will receive a WWE guest appearance and autograph session.



• “Back to School/Box Tops for Education.” General Mills is offering customers an opportunity to save money while supporting their local schools through the “Box Tops For Education” promotion. See store displays and high-value coupons for participating General Mills brands. This campaign is ongoing throughout the year.



• “Military Mondelez & Coca-Cola Q3 Fall Football Sweepstakes.” Mondelez and Coca-Cola are presenting a joint Fall Football Text-to-Win Sweepstakes promotion for exchange and commissary customers through Sept. 23. Text “TAILGATE” to 87654* for a chance to win. Winners will receive the following: grand prize (one winner): $250 Commissary Gift Card or $250 Exchange Gift Card. First prize (eight winners): $50 Commissary Gift Card or $50 Exchange Gift Card.



• “Purina PCS with Pets.” Purina wants to give back to the active duty military who own a pet. PCS with Pets is a communication and information portal committed to educating and assisting active duty military family pet owners to navigate the complex logistical and financial challenges of the military PCS process. Sign up today and join this Community Forum to talk to others about their PCS process at https://www.militarypetpcs.com/sign-in. Also, enter the monthly sweepstakes for a chance to win $500 towards your pet travel fees, plus 10 patrons have the opportunity to win a travel pet bag at https://www.militarypetpcs.com/contests. This campaign is ongoing throughout the year.



• “Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club.” Please join the Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club if you have a dog and/or a cat! Join here: https://www.militarypetclub.com/. During September, patrons have a chance to win a Roomba. by entering at https://www.militarypetclub.com/contests. Two winners will be chosen.



• “Purina Pro Plan.” During September, patrons have the opportunity to win $1,000 in Commissary Gift Cards by entering a contest via in-store danglers with the QR code, online at MMSsweepstakes.com or at https://www.mymilitarysavings.com/contests/580. Five winners will be chosen.



• Purina Military Cat Club. Please join the Purina Military Cat Club if you own a cat. Join here https://www.militarycatclub.com. During September, patrons have the chance to win a cat scratching post.by going to https://www.militarycatclub.com/contests. Six winners will be chosen.



• Purina Dog Chow Visible Impact Award. Through Oct. 17, dog lovers can join in selecting a winner of the first Dog Chow Visible Impact Awards by voting on the selected finalists at https://www.dogchowveterans.com. For every vote cast, Dog Chow will also donate $5 to the Association of Service Dog Providers for military veterans (up to $75,000) to help train more PTSD service dogs at no cost to veterans.



• Seasoned vegetables for the air fryer. Pictsweet Air Fryer Vegetables are convenient, delicious and healthy options, already pre-seasoned to cook in 10 minutes or less. Commissary patrons can now save $.50 on any one Pictsweet Air Fryer Vegetables item through Sept. 30. Find coupons in the latest edition of the Commissary Shopper at the front entrance of your store.



• Del Monte Supports CreatiVets. Through Oct. 15, every Del Monte purchase helps support and empower wounded veterans to heal through arts and music. To learn more about CreatiVets, please visit https://creativets.org.



• Military Warriors Support Foundation Program. From Sept. 12-25, portions of purchases from participating brands will be donated to the Military Warriors Support Foundation. Participating brands are: Healthy Choice, Bird’s Eye, Chef Boyardee, Hunt’s, Act II, Orville Redenbacher’s, Angie’s Boom Chickapop, Monster Energy, Quaker Chewy, Quaker Oats, Cheeto’s Mac n’ Cheese Box & Cups, Colgate, Irish Spring Soap, Hormel Pepperoni, Hormel Bacon, Skippy Peanut Butter and Planters Peanuts. Military Warriors Support Foundation is a non-profit that provides support to combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families.



• Smithfield Anytime Favorites. From Sept. 12-25, look for Smithfield Anytime Favorites Diced and Cubed Ham on sale at your commissary. Looking for a quick weeknight meal to please the family? Pair Smithfield Anytime Favorites Cubed Ham with Freedom’s Choice American Cheese to create a wholesome meal in 30 minutes or less. Get the recipe at https://smithfield.sfdbrands.com/en-us/recipes/cheesy-ham-and-macaroni.



Sales flyers offer promotional savings for stateside commissaries on certain fresh produce, meat, and many other popular brands across many product categories. Customers overseas are encouraged to check their local stores for discounted pricing specific to their location.

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.