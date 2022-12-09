Strong policies, community partnership helps sustain the environment

The Installation Department of Public Health on Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield is kicking off a new environmental awareness campaign to increase conservation awareness and bolster recycling.



The effort follows a recent waste management assistance visit by Public Health Command - Atlantic to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity – Fort Stewart in August, to assess Environmental compliance.



Capt. Nikkole Crosson, Chief of Environmental Health with the Installation Department of Public Health on Fort Stewart said the visit was very informative and helped validate current policies and procedures.



“The visit included a walkthrough of 42 locations with stops at Winn Army Community Hospital on Fort Stewart; Tuttle Army Health Clinic and Richmond Hill Medical Home,” Crosson said.



She said the team examined biohazard, hazardous, pharmaceutical, and universal waste storage compliance using federal, state, and installation regulations.



“Overall, the hospital received a score of 95.7% when rated against 1,050 inspection line items,” Crosson said. “The results of the WMAV emphasize WACH's commitment to environmental preservation and sustainability by ensuring dangerous wastes stay out of our local waterways and landfills.”



She said strong plans and constant vigilance were important as each of the categories of waste have the potential to negatively impact the ecosystem if not handled properly.



She said the installation, garrison and tenant units are all part of the greater team to help protect the environment and ensure resources like the installation landfill here on Fort Stewart remains viable, well into the future.



She called on community members and hospital staff to continue the effort of ensuring hazardous and pharmaceutical wastes are disposed of properly; which can prevent ground water contamination.



Crosson said the success of the recent WMAV was the result of the hospital Environmental Team, as well as the garrison’s Directorate of Public Work representatives like Dale Morningstar from DPW Hazardous Materials and Hazardous Waste Operations, who contribute tremendously to our overall compliance.



“Environmental compliance is a multidisciplinary effort with leaders from environmental services, environmental health, dental clinics, pharmacy, pathology, and Department of Public Works,” Crosson said.



She noted how environmental representatives like Sterling Nearly, an Environmental Protection Assistant with the Winn Army Community Logistics, really make a difference.



“They serve as the bridge between the hospital and DPW Hazardous Materials and Waste Operations,” Crosson said. “Not only does Mr. Nealy collect and transport hospital hazardous waste to the installation centralized accumulation area, he also facilitates the recycling of scrap metal, aerosol cans, batteries, and ink/toner cartridges.”



She said she appreciates her team’s efforts and hopes to expand the hospital sustainability program by encouraging community members to look for opportunities to make a difference – even something as simple as choosing to recycle.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US