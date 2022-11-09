USS Tripoli Runs For 9/11 Fallen Heroes

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee, Tripoli Public Affairs



PHILIPPINE SEA – Sailors and Marines aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) participated in a 9/11 Remembrance 5K on the ship’s flight deck, Sept. 11, 2022.

Participants, event coordinators and supporters honored the heroes who responded to the tragedies and those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks.

“I lost seven shipmates to 9/11,” said Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Shantay Beane, from Dallas, one of the event coordinators. “It is important that we keep doing this, we never forget, and we always carry those people in spirit because they made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The first lap of the 5K run, organized by Tripoli’s Chiefs’ Mess and chief selectees, paid respect to the 2,977 people killed and thousands injured during the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

“This helps us to remember those who perished 21 years ago,” said Culinary Specialist 1st Class Jabrian Johnson, from Dallas, selected for promotion to chief petty officer. “Some of us joined because of 9/11 and remembering those who came before us is the most important thing, today and every day.”

As Sailors and Marines crossed the finish line with words of encouragement and cheers from their supporters, the solemn reminder of 9/11 ties their sworn oath to serve their nation’s tasking at sea to the heroes who they honored.

Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

For more information about Tripoli, head to the command’s Facebook (www.facebook.com/usstripoli) and Instagram (www.instgram.com/officialusstripoli) pages.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.12.2022 06:33 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA