Navy holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Point Mugu

Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 220911-N-AS200-5009 - POINT MUGU, Calif. (Sept. 11, 2022) – Capt. Robert “Barr”...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 220911-N-AS200-5009 - POINT MUGU, Calif. (Sept. 11, 2022) – Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), center-stage, renders a salute during a 9/11 ceremony onboard Point Mugu. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released) see less | View Image Page

POINT MUGU, Calif. (NNS) – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) holds a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony onboard Point Mugu, Sept. 11, 2022.



"It is important to have this service in our community," said Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III, commanding officer, NBVC. "It’s not just about remembrance; it is also an opportunity teach our younger generations to appreciate the sacrifices made for freedom through the experience of our guest speakers."



The event, held to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, included a wreath-laying ceremony, guests speeches, a WWII flyover, honor guard, and 500 motorcycle riders participating in “Ride to the Flags.”



Capt. Brad “Brick” Conners (ret) delivered remarks and described a Navy deployment supporting “Operation Enduring Freedom” which involved a tribute to 9/11 victims.



“We put the names of 9/11 victims on an F/18 along with the words, ‘Never Forget,’” said Conners. “But today, in addition to ‘Never Forget,’ we need to say, ‘Never Again.’”



NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants.