513th ACG February Enlisted Promotions

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. --
Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:
SENIOR MASTER SERGEANT
Kim Robertson, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
Paul Steger, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
SENIOR AIRMAN
Gissel Barragan, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Jet Foreman, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
River Stanbro, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
AIRMAN
Brayden Smith, 513th Maintenance Squadron
Emvnvcke Yahola, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
