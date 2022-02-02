Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    513th ACG February Enlisted Promotions

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly 

    513th Air Control Group

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. --
    Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:

    SENIOR MASTER SERGEANT
    Kim Robertson, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
    Paul Steger, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron


    SENIOR AIRMAN
    Gissel Barragan, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Jet Foreman, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron
    River Stanbro, 970th Airborne Air Control Squadron


    AIRMAN
    Brayden Smith, 513th Maintenance Squadron
    Emvnvcke Yahola, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

