    310th SW First Sergeant's Council awards Diamond Sharp Award

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Frank Casciotta 

    310th Space Wing

    The 310th Space Wing First Sergeant’s Council presented their Diamond Sharp award to Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Macdonald, the 310th SW Development and Training Flight chief.

    Council members nominate candidates from throughout the wing before each UTA who have demonstrated exemplary conduct, commitment to Air Force core values and/or exceptional service of others.The recipients are determined by a council vote.

    “She is the person preparing the next generation of Airmen who will replace people like me in ten years,” said Pascucci. ”That alone a significant responsibility, but she was council’s pick because of everything else she does. If there is an event taking place at the wing—whether it’s a commander’s call picnic or VIP visit, there’s a good chance she’s behind the scenes playing a role in making that happen.”

