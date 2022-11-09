Fort Bragg, surrounding communities honor 9/11 victims during Remembrance Ceremony

Photo By Spc. Joshua Cowden | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian J. Mennes, deputy commanding general, XVIII Airborne Corps,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Joshua Cowden | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian J. Mennes, deputy commanding general, XVIII Airborne Corps, and Sgt. Maj. Jason Johnson, operations sergeant major, XVIII Airborne Corps are joined by first responders from the surrounding communities around Fort Bragg following Fort Bragg’s 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept. 11, 2022. The ceremony paid tribute to both U.S. military members and first responders who were affected by the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and the nation’s response to the attacks. The ceremony also honored the lives of nearly 3,000 people who died during the September 11, 2001 attacks on our nation. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

Service members and first responders from Fort Bragg and the surrounding Fayetteville communities gathered to honor and remember the lives of nearly 3,000 victims during the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Fort Bragg Main Post Chapel, Sept. 11, 2022.



The ceremony was highlighted by heartfelt remarks from the event’s guest speaker U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian J. Mennes, the deputy commanding general and acting senior mission commander, XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, and the ringing of the Memorial Bell by Capt. Kevin Durham of the Fort Bragg Emergency Services.



City officials, police officers, first responders and veterans from around the greater Fayetteville area joined Fort Bragg-based military members to honor and remember the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on our nation and honored the service and sacrifice of all military members in response to those attacks during military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan.



The ceremony featured a firing party, a wreath laying ceremony and performances from the 82nd Airborne Division Band and Chorus.



Following a moment of silence, the notes of “Taps” played through the speakers as the attendees took a moment to reflect back on the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.



“Among hundereds of deployments for Fort Bragg units, the Global War on Terror had a high cost for our Soldiers and Families,” said Mennes. “But, in Fort Bragg fashion, we came together as a community to care for those warriors and Families who suffered.”



“When we consider the price of 9/11, we must acknowledge the 6,854 service members who have passed away in Iraq and Afghanistan, so many of those were from the Fort Bragg community,” Mennes added.



First Responders from the Fayetteville Fire and Police Department, Spring Lake Fire and Police Department, and the Cumberland County Sheriff's office paid honors and respects to the lives lost of police officers and firefighters who died helping save civilians during the 9/11 attacks by laying wreaths during the ceremony.



Throughout the event, Soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division Band and Chorus performed a variety of songs. The emotion of the audience carried a weight as the powerful voices of the chorus echoed through the chapel.



Soldiers with the 1-505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, executed a 21-gun salute and “To the Colors” brought the ceremony to a close.



“Our Eternal Flame, the monument on our parade field, is dedicated to honor the victims of 9/11, as well as service members who have passed in other wars,” said Mennes. “The flame symbolizes America’s unwavering strength and resilience. A recognition that Fort Bragg honors the service and dedication of our service members and families, and we will always remember.”