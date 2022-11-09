A-10s delight crowds at Smoky Mountain Air Show

The U.S. Air Force’s A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team participated in the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show here Sept. 10 to 11, co-hosted by the 134th Air Refueling Wing.



The A-10 Demonstration Team’s mission is to display the capabilities of the Air Force’s premier close air support aircraft and educate the public on it’s part in the Air Force mission and the nation’s defense.



The patrons of the Smoky Mountain Air Show watched the A-10 pilot perform gravity-defying feats and mock combat maneuvers.



“As a University of Tennessee graduate, it’s a great privilege to be able to bring the team and the jets out to big orange country to fly in this great air show,” said Maj. Haden Fullam, the A-10 Demonstration Team pilot out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.

