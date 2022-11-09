Iowa Air National Guard’s 133rd Test Squadron honors unit members at Fort Dodge ceremony

Airmen of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 133rd Test Squadron were honored in a ceremony on Sept. 10, 2022, at Fort Dodge, Iowa. The dual event honored both Airmen who retired in the past year and Airmen who were promoted.



Family members and guests of the unit were invited to attend the ceremony at the St. Edmond’s High School Arena in Fort Dodge.



During the ceremony, Senior Airman Zachary Tokeim, an HVAC technician assigned to the 133rd was one of the Airmen who was promoted during the event. Tokeim was promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant and was inducted into the Air Force’s Noncommissioned Officer Corps. Tokeim said he is proud to wear the uniform and is happy to put on the rank.



“I’m excited to be taking on this new role as a leader,” said Tokeim.



Technical Sergeant Dakota Broderick was promoted to the rank of Master Sergeant at the ceremony. Broderick works as a Client Systems craftsman for the 133rd. As a senior noncommissioned officer, Broderick will have a higher level of responsibility and leadership role. Broderick said he has accomplished a major goal of his by putting on the new stripe.



“It’s not just a thing that gets handed out to anyone,” explained Broderick. “It feels like a validation for my work at the squadron.”



Following the promotions, two Airmen were honored as they retire from the squadron. Air National Guard Airmen, having served at least 20 years are eligible for retirement and can receive a pension at age 60.



Technical Sergeant David Ritsema, the Client Systems Noncommissioned Officer in Charge at the 133rd Test Squadron, is retiring after 20 years of service with the Air Force. Ritsema said he would recommend the military to anyone.



“It has been a net positive in my life,” explained Ritsema.



Master Sergeant Mitch Pearson, the 133rd Test Squadron First Sergeant, is retiring after 23 years of service with the Air National Guard. Pearson said he enjoyed the opportunity that the Air National Guard gave him to serve others.



“I like giving back and the community involvement I get as a part of the Guard,” said Pearson.

