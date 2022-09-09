Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of the Pine View Recreation Area is shown Sept. 4, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of the Pine View Recreation Area is shown Sept. 4, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more. See more about the area at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation. Also, in 2022, Pine View Recreation Area celebrated 50 years in use. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Scenes of the Pine View Campground in the Pine View Recreation Area are shown Aug. 14, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



