Contractor completes exterior landscaping work for Fort McCoy's fiscal year-2020-funded barracks project

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A contractor completes exterior grading and landscaping work Aug. 29, 2022, as part of...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A contractor completes exterior grading and landscaping work Aug. 29, 2022, as part of construction operations related to the fiscal year 2020-funded transient training troops barracks project at Fort McCoy, Wis. The $18.8 million project was awarded to L.S. Black Constructors, which is the contractor who built the first barracks building at Fort McCoy, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy. The new contract was awarded Sept. 29, 2020, and the notice to proceed was issued Oct. 28, 2020. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 780 calendar days. Currently contract completion is scheduled for December 2022. The barracks is different than the traditional barracks located throughout the installation. This new building will be four stories and able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. The project also is part of the Fort McCoy Master Plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future. The Army Corps of Engineers is managing the project. The landscape works took numerous days to complete to get to its final grade specifications. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Contractors completed exterior grading and landscaping work in late August and early September 2022 as part of construction operations related to the fiscal year 2020-funded transient training troops barracks project at Fort McCoy, Wis.



In a Sept. 9 report, Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office at Fort McCoy said the construction of a second four-story barracks is 97 percent complete and remains on schedule.



Green said now that the exterior grading is complete around the building, the seeding of grass around the area next to the building has been part of the ongoing work on at project.



Green also said there's been continued work on interior systems, cleaning is ongoing, and a furniture install date is being planned. The landscape work took numerous days to complete to get to its final grade specifications.



Looking back at the history of the project, the $18.8 million project was awarded to L.S. Black Constructors, which is the contractor who built the first barracks building at Fort McCoy, Green said.



The contract was awarded Sept. 29, 2020, and the notice to proceed was issued Oct. 28, 2020. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 780 calendar days, and it's almost to that point — December 2022.



The barracks is different than the traditional World War II-era barracks located throughout the installation. This building is four stories and will able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet.



The project also is part of the Fort McCoy Master Plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future, said Fort McCoy Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. The plan is for four barracks overall with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters.



“The 1600 block will be completely transformed when all of this construction is completed years from now,” Harrie said. “The 1600 block is a great location for this transformation, too, because it places these facilities for transient training troops near the post’s service-related facilities, such as the commissary, Exchange, and McCoy’s Community Center.”



Big construction projects like this barracks project also contribute to the economic impact Fort McCoy has on the local economy. Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year 2021 was an estimated $1.93 billion, above the $1.479 billion reported for FY 2020, garrison officials announced. The data was compiled by Fort McCoy’s Plans, Analysis and Integration Office.



Fiscal year 2021 operating costs on post of $249.88 million included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, as well as salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy, officials said.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.