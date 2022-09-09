146th Airlift Wing participates in Emergency Extraction Exercise

An Emergency Extraction Exercise involving the 146th Aircraft Fuel Systems section and Naval Base Ventura County Fire Department (NBVC). took place on Sept. 9, 2022 at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, CA.



The exercise is an annual training requirement for the 146th Airlift Wing (146 AW) Maintenance Squadron.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eddie Thomas, Section Chief, 146th Aircraft Fuel Systems section was the team lead for today’s event. He emphasized that the personnel need to train on these types of situations in case this happens to one of the members during a deployment or even just day-to-day operations on base.



Preparation for the event began when Airman 1st Class Nicole Centeno and Senior Airman Victor Hernandez placed a rescue mannequin in one of the 146 AW C-130J fuel cell compartments to replicate a maintenance member becoming stuck in a confined space.



An emergency call went out for a confined space rescue, and within minutes NBVC FD sent a full emergency response consisting of two crash rescue trucks, a paramedic ambulance, one fire engine, one aerial ladder truck and an Assistant Fire Chief.



Upon units arriving on scene, Master Sgt. Thomas briefed incoming emergency members on the situation and a plan was quickly put into place on how to safely remove the patient from the confined space.



Fire Captain David Magdaleno, assigned to NBVC Q72, briefed his crew members on the plan of action. Engineer Ryan Spencer, also on Q72, quickly assembled the necessary equipment to effect a rescue. Safety harnesses, ropes, a rescue stretcher and medical equipment were unloaded then staged at the base of the aircraft in order to perform the operation.



Seven members of the NBVC FD ascended the ladder in place to walk onto the wing of the aircraft. As they approached the simulated victim, two aircraft crash rescue trucks stood by in case a fire broke out on the aircraft. A backup safety team and a safety officer, stood by to monitor the situation.



NBVC Fire Training Chief Fred Martinez was thankful to be a part of the exercise.



“Our members need this type of training to go over the details that a complicated rescue like this requires. We are happy to participate in the event.”



Martinez explained that many members of the NBVC FD are certified in Confined Space Rescue. This requires training and evaluation every three months to remain certified for a complex rescue such as this.



The morning concluded with the successful extraction of the simulated patient from the fuel cell and a careful descent down the ladder to the awaiting ambulance.



This training exercise provided the necessary experience for both the Air Force and Federal Fire Department. It strengthened the interoperability across bases and units.



Col. Matt Glynn, 146 AW Maintenance Group Commander says, “Members of our unit can rest assured, that if this were to happen in real life, our members would be able to rise to the challenge.”

