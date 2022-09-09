Noble Partner 2022

Noble Partner is a cooperatively led multinational training exercise in its sixth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa.



The exercise occurred at Vaziani and Camp Norio training areas in the country of Georgia from Aug. 29 to Sep. 9, 2022.



The exercise supported the training of Georgia Defense Forces mechanized and Special Operation Forces, participating nations, U.S. Army Europe forces and forces from the Army National Guard from the state of Georgia, participating as part of the State Partnership Program, and West Virginia National.



“I feel the exercise has gone as well if not better than anything I was expecting,” said Col. John Fuchko, commander, 122nd Tactical Support Detachment and coexercise director for Noble Partner. “I had high expectations coming in the exercise, but to see how our Georgian allies and our other partnered countries have integrated, all the way down to the squad level in conducting tactical operations as well as brigade and division level planning has been a sight to behold.”



Of the almost 2,000 military personnel, approximately 400 are U.S. Service Members and the remaining 1,600 Soldiers were comprised of the 20 allied and partnered nations Soldiers alongside Georgian Defense Forces.



Noble Partner provides vital opportunities, not only for multiple U.S. services to work together, but also for integrated, total force training with U.S. National Guard units and our partner nations’ militaries to ensure interoperability.



“My favorite training scenario was when the multinational battalion attacked and cleared an objective,” said Fuchko. “Watching all the different uniforms and nations in the same formations with a common goal was great to see. Interoperability wasn’t just inside of the tactical operating center, but also on the front lines as Soldiers stood shoulder to shoulder to complete the mission.”



Exercise objectives included build, coordinate, integrate and reinforce multinational, regional, combined partnership capabilities, build interoperability at the tactical levels between Allies and Partner nations and improve multinational command and control capabilities at the tactical and unit levels.



“This is all about preserving peace and stability in this region,” said Fuchko. “Demonstrating our capacity to do our jobs when called upon, it’s successful exercises like Noble Partner that build trust.”



Fuchko stated, “All the training objectives, and expectations I had were met and exceeded pretty quickly. It was good to see the 20 partner and allied countries working and growing together, and we had some first-time participants to the exercise, and I’d love to see that number grow. I think more participants would add value to the demonstration of interoperability as well as or readiness and our commitment to deter any aggression to peace and stability in this region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.10.2022 Location: VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE