Flatley Memorial Award Recognizes USS Iwo Jima for Naval Aviation Safety

NORFOLK, Va. – The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) received the 2021 Admiral H. Flatley Memorial Award for Naval Aviation Safety in Operations in Norfolk, Virginia, Aug. 22, in recognition of their 2021 deployment to the 5th and 6th fleet areas of operation.



Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael M. Gilday submitted the recognition for outstanding achievement in mishap prevention during operations. Rear Adm. Christopher M. Engdahl, Commander, Naval Safety Command, presented the award to Iwo Jima‘s Commanding Officer, Capt. Judd Krier, and the ship’s Safety Officer, Lt. Phillip Skelley.



“This distinctive accomplishment is the result of superior leadership and a proactive all-hands commitment to the principles of operational risk management,” said Rear Adm. Fredrick R. Luchtman on the citation that accompanied the award. “This superlative performance is in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States naval service.”



Iwo Jima was recognized for exemplary safety practices as there were no major mishaps and the ship maintained a strong safety record during all operations in 2021.



“This is a team award because it recognizes the effort and operational effectiveness of Iwo Jima’s crew, aviation units embarked, and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit as a whole,” Skelley said. “The Flatley Memorial Award is given to units who uphold a consistent standard in all operations undertaken at sea.”



Throughout deployment, USS Iwo Jima’s Air Department provided full service support to the embarked Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 (HSC-26) and 24th MEU aircraft during daily amphibious operations. USS Iwo Jima and embarked units safely and efficiently flew 4,338.5 flight hours, including 15 operational vertical replenishments (VERTREP). Additionally, HSC-26 aircraft facilitated the safe and efficient off-load of 803 tons of conventional ordnance, valued in excess of $201 million, by VERTREP with USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE-13) over a period of three days. In order to make these evolutions possible, the crew conducted 4,411 aircraft moves providing 2.1 million gallons of JP-5 fuel. The expertise of the Air Department ensured that USS Iwo Jima was fully ready to support daily 5th and 6th Fleet exercises and operations underway, such as Ragnar Viking and Operation Allies Refuge.



USS Iwo Jima’s exceptional safety record and the professionalism and seamless integration of embarked Navy and Marine Corps units demonstrated that the USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group was ready and willing to support the nation’s allies. The Aviation Training Team held high standards while conducting 31 flight deck and hangar bay aircraft fire drills. This training was invaluable to ensured quick and effective crash and fire response on the flight deck and in the hangar bay, focusing on initial response procedures to include hose handling, aqueous film forming foam station operation, and background assistance.



Skelley said the safety culture fostered during the ship’s 2021 deployment provided a strong foundation for it to uphold during future operations. This foundation helped the ship safely accomplish the crew’s homeport shift from Mayport, Florida, to Norfolk, Virginia, Dec. 13, 2021.



“Our practices are the enterprise standard and we lead by example,” Skelley said. “I am extremely proud of the entire team because it’s not just a safety department award or aviation award, it really is in recognition of the continued efforts of every Iwo Jima Sailor and Marine, from the Captain all the way to the newest check-in,” Skelley said.



This was Iwo Jima’s fourth time winning the Admiral H. Flatley Memorial Award for Naval Aviation Safety. Iwo Jima previously won the award in 2018, 2015, and 2003.



Iwo Jima is currently undergoing its CNO Availability at General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) - Norfolk. Visit https://www.facebook.com/USSIwoJimaLHD7 or http://www.dvidshub.net/unit/UIJL7 for more information about Iwo Jima.

