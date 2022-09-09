The 4th Infantry Division Reflects on 9/11

Photo By Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor | A wreath is placed in front the 9/11 memorial site during the 9/11 Remembrance...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor | A wreath is placed in front the 9/11 memorial site during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Sept. 9, 2022. "This weekend we remember those who died, we remember their courage, we remember the men and women in uniform, our first responders, all who serve," said Maj. Gen. David Hodne, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson. "This memorial at Fort Carson’s front gate honors those lost to us to the Global War on Terrorism and lost to us in the wake of September 11th." (U.S. Army photo by Scyrrus Corregidor) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. - On Sept.11, 2001, the United States experienced a debilitating loss. Four airplanes crashed into U.S. soil after being hijacked by a group of al Qaeda militants, resulting in the death of nearly 3,000 people and triggering major United States initiatives to combat terrorism, namely the Global War on Terrorism.



This year, the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson honors the memory of fallen service members, first responders and their families by supporting the 4th Annual Colorado Run for the Fallen and laying a wreath at the base of the 9/11 memorial site at Fort Carson, Sept. 9, 2022.



“September 11 is a day of national awareness and solum reverence,” said Maj. Gen. David Hodne, commanding general, 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson. “The day for us to honor the men and women who lost their lives and honor the first responders who sacrifice their lives working tirelessly to save others.”



One key symbol, flown around the world, continually paying tribute to those members of our military battling the Global War on Terrorism is the Ground Zero Flag Team. This team consists of a 3ft. by 5ft. U.S. flag and a cross fashioned from marble recovered from the debris.



“This flag has been deployed several times with the 4th Inf. Div.,” said Jennifer Earp, Honor and Remember Colorado Chapter director and coordinator for the 4th Annual Colorado Run for the Fallen. “It was flown over the rubble at ground zero and we will be carrying it on our journey.”



The last time the 4th Inf. Div. saw the ground zero flag was Dec. 13, 2003, when it deployed with Operation Red Dawn: a military operation with the sole purpose of capturing the former Iraqi president, Saddam Hussein.



The ground zero flag was held in victory over the spider hole where elements of the 4th Inf. Div. found Hussein hiding. The unit displayed the flag proudly as a reminder of the promise the Nation made after 9/11 to “Never Forget”.



“Soldiers must believe that who they are, what they do, and why they do it is important,” said Hodne. “September 11th reminds us that what we do is very important. It’s a reminder that the last 21 years have purpose and that America’s Army stands steadfast and loyal in defense of our Nation.”



Through 20 years of war, men and women from all backgrounds came together to serve this great Nation selflessly with the support of Army families and civilians.



The Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III renewed his pledge from last year in a message to the Force, although the war in Afghanistan is ended, our gratitude to those who serve never will.



“Today, with our fellow Soldiers from the Mountain Post, in Europe and elsewhere around the world we are reminded that the world remains a very dangerous place, and our Soldiers are in harm’s way all around the globe,” said Hodne. “Let’s reflect and remember the events of 9/11, the ones who died and the sacrifices that so many made. Honoring them, we will accomplish all assigned missions and defeat any enemy; anytime, anywhere, and do this under any conditions.”



-30-