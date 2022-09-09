NMCCL’s Radiology Department getting closer to ‘center of excellence’ goal

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s Radiology Department has reached another step toward their goal of becoming the first Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence within the Department of Defense.



Within the past 15 months, the Radiology Department has applied for and obtained accreditation from the American College of Radiology for Computed Tomography (CT), ultrasound and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). In August of this year, the team received its reaccreditation for mammography.



“We have a few smaller modalities left,” said U.S. Navy Commander J. Greg Whaley, Director for Clinical Support Services. “Once we receive the accreditation in those modalities, we can apply to become a Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence center. That is our team’s goal.”



While mammography is the only modality required to meet accreditation, Whaley says the department isn’t stopping there.



“Meeting accreditation in all fields is something that we have strived for as a department,” said Whaley.



Modalities on the list for future accreditation include nuclear medicine, breast ultrasound and breast MRI. Once complete, the department can apply for the “Center of Excellence” distinction through the ACR.



According to the institution’s website, a Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence is a “one of a kind program in diagnostic medical imaging. It is made for facilities who aim to go beyond the Gold standard of ACR Accreditation.”



For Whaley and the team, seeking the “Center of Excellence” merit demonstrates the Radiology Department’s commitment to offering the highest quality of care for beneficiaries.



“By seeking accreditation from the ACR in all areas, we have tightened up our procedures, making them better, safer, and quicker for our patients.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 15:24 Story ID: 428941 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCCL’s Radiology Department getting closer to ‘center of excellence’ goal, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.