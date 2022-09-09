Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCCL’s Radiology Department getting closer to ‘center of excellence’ goal

    NMCCL Radiology getting closer to ‘center of excellence’ goal

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina | Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune's Radiology Department recently received...... read more read more

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Story by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune’s Radiology Department has reached another step toward their goal of becoming the first Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence within the Department of Defense.

    Within the past 15 months, the Radiology Department has applied for and obtained accreditation from the American College of Radiology for Computed Tomography (CT), ultrasound and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). In August of this year, the team received its reaccreditation for mammography.

    “We have a few smaller modalities left,” said U.S. Navy Commander J. Greg Whaley, Director for Clinical Support Services. “Once we receive the accreditation in those modalities, we can apply to become a Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence center. That is our team’s goal.”

    While mammography is the only modality required to meet accreditation, Whaley says the department isn’t stopping there.

    “Meeting accreditation in all fields is something that we have strived for as a department,” said Whaley.

    Modalities on the list for future accreditation include nuclear medicine, breast ultrasound and breast MRI. Once complete, the department can apply for the “Center of Excellence” distinction through the ACR.

    According to the institution’s website, a Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence is a “one of a kind program in diagnostic medical imaging. It is made for facilities who aim to go beyond the Gold standard of ACR Accreditation.”

    For Whaley and the team, seeking the “Center of Excellence” merit demonstrates the Radiology Department’s commitment to offering the highest quality of care for beneficiaries.

    “By seeking accreditation from the ACR in all areas, we have tightened up our procedures, making them better, safer, and quicker for our patients.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 15:24
    Story ID: 428941
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCCL’s Radiology Department getting closer to ‘center of excellence’ goal, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NMCCL Radiology getting closer to ‘center of excellence’ goal
    NMCCL Radiology closer to ‘center of excellence’ goal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radiology
    Navy Medicine
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA
    NMCCL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT