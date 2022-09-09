Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fourth times the charm - 190th Fighter Squadron wins Hawgsmoke 2022

    Hawgsmoke 2022: Defending the Title

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    The Idaho National Guard’s 124th Fighter Wing, 190th Fighter Squadron hosted Hawgsmoke 2022 at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, and at ranges south of Mountain Home Sept. 6-8, 2022.

    Airmen from active-duty U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force Reserve, and the U.S. Air National Guard from 15 different squadrons participated in the A-10 Thunderbolt II gunnery competition.

    The event is special to the warthog community.

    “The overall competition is about tactical training,” said Col. Ryan Richardson, the 124th Operations Group commander. “Yet it’s more than that, it’s about the community of pilots and maintainers, and about showing our local community who we are and what we do.”

    Hawgsmoke was born out of Gunsmoke, an air-to-surface gunnery competition that dates back to 1949. Gunsmoke was held until 1995, and Hawgsmoke was born in 2000. The biennial event tests the combat capabilities of hawg drivers in bombing, missile, and tactical gunnery tactics, techniques, and procedures.

    Hawgsmoke is more than a tradition; it’s about why hawg drivers fly the beloved A-10 Thunderbolt II.

    “What this event is really about are the guys on the ground,” said Maj. Elijah Culpepper, a pilot from the 190th Fighter Squadron and one of the key planners of Hawgsmoke 2022. “The mission is the people on the ground. That's what flying the hawg is about.”

    The camaraderie among hawg drivers was evident during the closing ceremonies as they yelled in unison without coordination, “Attack!” – a catch phrase of the hawg driver community.

    The 190th Fighter Squadron won Hawgsmoke 2021, an event that was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 190th FS pilots have won the event three times since 2000, and, leading into the competition, they were tied for the most wins with the 47th Fighter Squadron from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. This year’s competition broke the tie.

    The following are the Hawgsmoke 2022 winners:

    2022 Top A-10 Overall Team Award
    190th Fighter Squadron, 124th Fighter Wing, Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho

    2022 Top A-10 Overall Attack Pilot
    Lt. Col. John Marks, 303rd Fighter Squadron, 442d Fighter Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri

    2022 Top Strafe Team
    303rd Fighter Squadron, 442d Fighter Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri

    2022 Top Tactical Team
    47th Fighter Squadron, 442d Fighter Wing, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona

    2022 Top Bombing Team
    354th Fighter Squadron, 355th Fighter Wing, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona

