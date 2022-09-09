AMC to recognize three Army Civilians in Hall of Fame

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The Army Materiel Command announced it will induct three Army Civilians into its 2022 Hall of Fame class.



The inductees include James Carpenter, the late Dr. Priscilla B. Ransohoff and retired Senior Executive Service member Kathryn T.H. Szymanski. They will be recognized during a Sept. 20 ceremony hosted by AMC Commander Gen. Ed Daly at AMC headquarters. Dr. Ransohoff will be awarded posthumously.



The AMC Hall of Fame was established in 2012 to honor and memorialize Soldiers and Army Civilians who have made significant and enduring contributions to AMC and the Army. The Hall of Fame preserves the command’s history and recognizes the leadership, service and dedication of former AMC members for their remarkable efforts.



“The AMC Hall of Fame is a long-standing tradition within the enterprise that showcases leaders at all levels who have made significant contributions to the AMC mission of providing materiel readiness to our Army,” Daly said. “The recognition program honors a legacy of service that is inextricably linked to past, present and future of AMC's success, and consequently, the success of our Soldiers and our entire Army.”



Carpenter, who has served for more than five decades, continues to work as an industrial artisan at Red River Army Depot, Texas. Ransohoff, a long-time Army Communications-Electronics Command employee at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, served as the coordinator of the federal women’s program in the command’s equal employment opportunity office for 24 years until her retirement in 1990. Szymanski led the chief counsel for the AMC Legal Center-Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, until her retirement in 2016.



“Each of these nominees represent the dedication and capability of our AMC workforce,” Daly said. “They epitomize the work ethic and commitment to the Army mission that define our employees and that leads to AMC success in support of the Army and Soldiers. Dr. Ransohoff's advocacy of equal employment opportunities, Mr. Carpenter's lifelong commitment to ensure the best equipment for our Soldiers, and Ms. Szymanski's achievements as chief counsel in support of AMC's logistics mission all speak highly of the caliber of civilian employees who make a difference for AMC and the Army each and every day.”

