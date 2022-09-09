Candlelit walk, vigil Sept. 29 to shine light on helping those in crisis

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell and community partners host “Light up the Night”, a candlelight walk and vigil in observance of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, in the hospital’s parking lot, between the A and E buildings, Sept. 29.



The event begins with a resource fair at 5 p.m. featuring representatives from a number of organizations on post and from the local community including Army Community Service, BACH Behavioral Health, and the Chaplain. Opening remarks are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., immediately followed by a performance from recording artist Shaun Morgan, from the band Seether, and guest speaker, Air National Guard Veteran, Dane Peterson.



“Light up the Night is a suicide awareness event hosted by the Behavioral Health Department focused on allowing people the space to reflect on their own emotions and thoughts regarding loved ones lost to suicide. We also want this event to connect people in the Fort Campbell community with resources that may offer invaluable support,” said 1st Lt. Trevor Rice, BACH social work intern and event coordinator. “These events are important to let people know there is help available and we continue to remember the lives lost to suicide. Connecting and communicating is critically important to help save lives.”



Light up the Night facilitators will wear a special tee shirt making them easily identifiable to participants who have questions about behavioral health resources. The event is family friendly, open not only to Soldiers, but spouses, retirees and family members of all ages.



“This is a stroller friendly event and we love to see families participate because families can play an important role in the prevention of suicide. They may be the first to notice important warning signs of declining mental health such as change in sleeping patterns, withdrawing from regular activities, or changes in eating habits. It is important for the whole family to be informed in early detection, what resources are out there, and ultimately feel empowered to address mental health and wellness within the household,” said Rice.



Individuals attending the event are encouraged to arrive early. Soldiers participating in this event can receive annual Suicide Prevention and Awareness Training credit, however participants must sign in to receive credit. Sign-in for annual credit begins at 5 p.m.



Please follow the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BACH.FortCampbell for updates.

