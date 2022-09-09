First Term Airman Course; paving the way

First Term Airman Course is designed to inform new Airmen and help them navigate the start of their careers after they arrive at their first duty station.



Tyndall’s FTAC has a dedicated staff intent on offering the best curriculum possible to help pave the way to success for new Airmen as they transition from a training environment to a full-fledged operational role.



“Taking care of our Airmen is one of my top priorities,” said Staff Sgt. Jeydi Delgado, 325th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of FTAC. “Airmen are our most valuable asset. We want Airmen to take care of the mission, but for that to happen we have to…(introduce) a work environment Airmen genuinely want to be a part of.”



Delgado serves as the lead coordinator for the courses. She works with other base agencies to develop a well-rounded schedule of briefings to aid the standard FTAC curriculum, including lessons such as Airmanship 300.



Airmanship 300 covers a variety of topics including diversity and inclusion, airmanship and ethical decision making.



“Through diversity and inclusion, they learn the importance of mutual respect and how it is key to unit cohesion and the development of a diversified force,” said Delgado.



Airmen attending FTAC also learn about available base resources such as the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment program, Military and Family Readiness Center and mental health advocacy.



“These agencies are extremely important for our Airmen to know about as they navigate their first base and Air Force careers,” said Delgado. “It is important that they know that they are not alone and there are resources. It is also important they know how to reach these resources and who to contact in case they ever need them.”



The course lasts Monday through Friday, with the FTAC leadership team ensuring not a minute of the students’ time is underutilized.



“We brief everything a new Airman would want to know when they get to their first duty station, whether that be what to look for in their first paycheck to ensure they are getting all their benefits, to SAPR, substance abuse and how to stay out of trouble on social media,” said Master Sgt. Cory Bressler, 325th FSS career assistance advisor and senior leader to Delgado.



Unit commanders, senior enlisted leaders and frontline supervisors are ultimately responsible for ensuring Tyndall-bound Airmen are scheduled to attend FTAC as soon as possible through Delgado. Supporting this requirement is an essential next step in an Airman’s journey at Tyndall.



“The purpose of FTAC is to help Airmen transition from a training mindset into a mission oriented one,” said Delgado. “We want Airmen to see as many faces as they can during their time at FTAC so that when they are out and about, they feel welcomed and a part of Team Tyndall.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 11:08 Story ID: 428904 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Term Airman Course; paving the way, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.