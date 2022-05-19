Team Rota: Alba Fernández Neva

Courtesy Photo | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 26, 2022) Alba Fernández Neva, a child and youth...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 26, 2022) Alba Fernández Neva, a child and youth program (CYP) assistant at Rota Child Development Center (CDC), poses for a photo in the CDC courtyard, April 26, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by NAVSTA Rota Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Alba Fernández Neva works at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Child Development Center (CDC) as a child and youth program (CYP) assistant.



“I provide developmental care and supervision for children between six weeks and five years old,” she said. “I develop activity plans according to the children individual needs implementing activities related with different areas.”



Fernández Neva, originally from Rota, Spain, started working as a sales clerk at the Navy Exchange in August 2018. She moved to the CDC in April 2019 where she has been ever since.



When asked what was her favorite part of the job, she responded, “For sure, working with kids; they are all creativity, illusion and love. I learn so many things from them and I think it is so important to be around kids to see the world how they do, valuing the really important things in life.”



Fernández Neva is a creative person, particularly as a musician. Outside of work, she composes music and directs a music group in Rota. At the CDC, she uses her studies in music to incorporate music within the classroom for the children.



“I understand the positive impact that music can have on a child’s development and I take advantage of those teaching opportunities at CDC,” she said.



Fernández Neva routinely brings her guitar in to sing to the children for themed music days. She also created videos with children’s songs during the lockdown that were loaded to Rota MWR Facebook page so the children could sing along.



In addition to music, Fernández Neva also has a master’s degree in business and administration management. She said she loves challenges like that “which let her grown both personally and professionally.”



In her free time, she enjoys playing water sports and spending time with her family and friends. For her, her coworkers have become her work family.



“Being part of the Spanish culture that has strong family ties, I was surprised to find this at my workplace,” she said. “My coworkers and I are a diverse group of people. It is always interesting to mix cultures and learn new things from other people with different experiences in life.”