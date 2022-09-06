Team Rota: Randy Lambert

Randy Lambert, installation school liaison at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, supports incoming and outgoing families with school transfers and information.



“I provide information about our local schools on base as well as the Spanish schools, and organize events for our home school community,” explained Lambert.



Lambert’s job also requires frequent communication with leadership, school administrators, installation departments, and tenant commands for collaboration and information sharing. To achieve this, he attends numerous meetings both on and off base.



Lambert, who grew up in Ohio but considers Florida home, served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. He previously worked in many roles of Child and Youth Services – the Army’s equivalent of the Navy’s Child and Youth Programs – in Germany for almost 15 years before transitioning to regional school liaison officer for Navy Region Southeast in Jacksonville, Florida.

In late 2017, Lambert accepted the job at NAVSTA Rota because he missed the daily interactions with families.



“I love meeting with and helping to support children, youth, families, schools and community,” he said. “In the last year, I was able to meet families in person in Jacksonville, Florida and Norfolk, Virginia before they arrived in Rota. I believe this helps makes families more comfortable with their move.”



Lambert is often seen at school and MWR events lending a hand, describing the teamwork within this community as one of his favorite things about Rota. Additionally, he provides the community with many niche-based programming such as back to school resource fair, college fairs, teen employment, and financial aid workshops.



In his free time, Lambert enjoys “hiking, biking and reading historical fiction and non-fiction,” but one of his first loves is traveling. From a young age, he was enthralled with the world around him and wanted to see places such as Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany, Paris, Berlin, and ancient Greece. Now 60 some countries later, he still enjoys getting out to explore new countries and cities whether by train, airplane, or one of his favorite methods, a cruise!



Describing himself a fan of FC Bayern München, FC Kaiserslautern, and the Cleveland Browns, it’s fair to say that Lambert is truly a world’s citizen.

“Ich spreche Deutsch (I speak German), but I am learning Spanish, and I am in the process of buying a nice piso in Sanlúcar.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 10:24 Story ID: 428897 Location: ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Rota: Randy Lambert, by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.