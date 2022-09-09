Wiesbaden High School JROTC battalion, community, conducts September 11th ceremony

Photo By Michael Kenfield | It is the nearly 3,000 souls lost on that day and those lives sacrificed since in the...... read more read more Photo By Michael Kenfield | It is the nearly 3,000 souls lost on that day and those lives sacrificed since in the global war on terror that we remember on Patriot Day. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany - The Wiesbaden High School Junior ROTC battalion held a ceremony on Lower Hainerberg, Sept. 9, as a way of educating and reflecting on the events that steeled America’s fortitude and resilience, 21 years ago.



America will never forget the events of Sept. 11, 2001. That fateful date will resonate in America's hearts and minds forever. On that momentous day a nation’s people were filled with a terrible resolve and a galvanized spirit to selflessly respond to a call to action.



It is the nearly 3,000 souls lost on that day and those lives sacrificed since in the global war on terror that we remember on Patriot Day.



The current generation – born after 9/11 – learned of the events of that day from family members, social media, the news and Hollywood – and from the tales of courage and sorrow of those who struggled to survive ground zero.



Holding 9/11 remembrance ceremonies provides the opportunity to teach the younger generation - who did not live through that day or experience the raw emotions as America was being attacked on live TV.



“It is important that we remember all those that lost their lives,” said Cadet Maj. Keyrstyn Drake, cadet battalion executive officer.



This ceremony gives us the opportunity to honor those who responded that day and those we lost that day, said retired Lt. Col. Jon Ring, senior Army junior ROTC instructor at Wiesbaden High School.