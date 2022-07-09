Assistant Secretary of the Army Visits Polish Tank Academy

Photo By Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga | Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, Douglas R....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga | Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, Douglas R. Bush, left, shakes hands with Polish Land Forces Col. Krzysztof Kuba, commander of the Polish Land Forces Training Center, after a tour of the Abrams Tank Training Academy at Biedrusko, Poland, Sept. 7, 2022. The Abrams Tank Training Academy was established to teach Polish tank crewmen on operations, tactics and maintenance of the M1 Abrams tanks, bringing the U.S. and Poland closer as allies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga) see less | View Image Page

Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga, 113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment



BIEDRUSKO, Poland – Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology (ASA-ALT), Douglas R. Bush visited the Abrams Tank Training Academy at Biedrusko Training Area (BTA), Sept. 7, 2022.

In this position, he serves as the Army Acquisition Executive, the Senior Procurement Executive, the Science Advisor to the Secretary of the Army, and the Army’s Senior Research and Development official. He also has principal responsibility for all Department of the Army matters related to logistics.



The tour was led by Polish Land Forces Maj. Gen. Maciej Jabłoński, Polish army inspector of the land forces; Polish Land Forces Maj. Gen. Adam Joks, deputy commanding general for interoperability of V Corps; and Polish Land Forces Col. Krzysztof Kuba, commander of the Polish Land Forces Training Center.



“The tanks in Biedrusko have had a 108 year history and the Polish Land Forces are enthusiastic to see another 100 years with the continuation of the Abrams Tank Academy,” said Kuba.



A briefing was held by a civilian instructor who conducts the training on a daily basis followed by a tour of the training facilities, tanks, motor pool, and wash rack.



U.S. Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, were presented coins by the ASA-ALT for their role in providing support and security to the Abrams Tank Training Academy.



“The U.S. Soldiers at BTA have the important job of ensuring the security of the tanks so that the Polish army can focus a hundred percent of its effort on the training of its Soldiers on the platform,” said U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Meissner, commander of Bravo Company, 1-68 AR. “It's only a small part of the large operation between the U.S. and our Polish allies. It's a privilege to be able to see it all come together.”



“The Honorable Douglas Bush's presence and receipt of an update was vital,” said U.S. Army Maj. Travis Shaw, public affairs officer assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. “The visit illustrated the fruition of a closed door plan in the Pentagon to a realization on the ground.”