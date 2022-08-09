Tennessee National Guard assists with Medal of Honor Celebration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As part of the Medal of Honor Celebration events taking place throughout Knoxville this week, several Medal of Honor recipients visited local high schools Wed., September 7th.



They arrived on UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters flown by the Army National Guard, and were greeted by hundreds of Junior ROTC cadets from every branch of service, and who traveled from neighboring schools to take part in the welcome ceremony.



Speaking with the students at Bearden High School were Maj. Gen. Patrick H. Brady and Sgt. 1st Class Sammy L. Davis, who both served in the Army during the Vietnam War.



“People always think that the Medal of Honor is about courage and being a hero.” said Sgt. 1st Class Davis. “In my opinion, the Medal of Honor represents love. It’s that love for your fellow man that gives you the strength to do things that some people think are impossible”.



After sharing their stories, Maj. Gen. Brady and Sgt. 1st Class Davis departed the school via Blackhawk. They will be attending a variety of events over the next few days, including a visit to the Smoky Mountain Air Show at the 134th Air Refueling Wing.

