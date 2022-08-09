NAVFAC MIDLANT Receives EPA 2022 Excellence in Site Reuse Award for Restoration Efforts

Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | 220831-N-HC520-006 FRIDLEY, MN (Aug. 31, 2022) (Left) Naval Facilities Engineering...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | 220831-N-HC520-006 FRIDLEY, MN (Aug. 31, 2022) (Left) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Environmental Restoration Division Director Robert Sadorra is presented the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Award by EPA Federal Facilities Restoration and Reuse Office Associate Director Dave Hockey, during a ceremony at the Northern Stacks Events venue, in Fridley, Minnesota, Aug. 31. NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic received the award in the Superfund National Priorities List category for its restoration efforts at the former Naval Industrial Reserve Ordnance Plant Fridley. (Official U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT), as part of a team that included the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 5; the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA); the City of Fridley, Minnesota; and Hyde Development, received the EPA National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Award (Superfund National Priorities List category), for restoration efforts at the former Naval Industrial Reserve Ordnance Plant (NIROP) Fridley, during a ceremony at the Northern Stacks Events venue, in Fridley, Minnesota, Aug. 31.



“Congratulations to the 2022 National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Award winners,” said EPA Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Office of Land and Emergency Management, Dr. Carlton Waterhouse, in an official EPA press release announcing the winners. “These awards highlight the hard work and tremendous partnerships needed to address contaminated federal facilities, and implement locally driven reuse strategies to safeguard communities and protect the environment.”



Furthermore, these awards are given to project teams including: federal agency project managers; developers; reuse authorities; or state, tribal, and local partners who demonstrated excellence in working cooperatively with the EPA to ensure the reuse of a site complements the type of cleanup actions taken. Awardees demonstrate excellence in working cooperatively and forming partnerships; complementing redevelopment design with the selected remedy; innovating beneficial use outcomes; considering the impacts on and inputs from the local community, especially communities disproportionately impacted by environmental contamination; and creating jobs, fostering economic development, or recreational opportunities.



NAVFAC Environmental Restoration Division Director Robert Sadorra was on hand at the ceremony to accept the award and provide brief remarks.



“The Navy and NAVFAC are greatly honored that the EPA selected Naval Industrial Reserve Ordnance Plant, formerly located right here on this site, as a recipient of this award,” Sadorra said. “The transformation of this property into Northern Stacks Industrial Park over the last 10 years is truly amazing!”



Sadorra added that NAVFAC is grateful for the partnerships with the EPA, MPCA, BAE Systems, and local Minnesota businesses, which enabled them to manage risks and find an effective solution to protect human health and the environment, and also supported bringing social and economic benefit to the community.



“Let us also applaud Hyde Development … the product of their work, efforts, and excellent partnerships – the Northern Stacks Industrial Park – is certainly an outstanding model for all former industrial sites to follow,” he said.



Also in attendance at the awards ceremony was Fridley Mayor Scott Lund, who said the City of Fridley is proud to be a part of this major environmental cleanup and redevelopment endeavor.



“This multi-year project delivered on job retention, job creation, environmental cleanup and new investment in the community,” he said. “The cooperation amongst federal, state, and local officials including their respective agencies, was like no project we have seen in our community!”



