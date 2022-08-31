Fleet Assistance team completes full management review aboard USS Germantown

SAN DIEGO – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) San Diego’s fleet assistance team (FAT) held a full management review (FMR) aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Aug. 31. The FAT conducted a hybrid review, completing the on-site inspection checklist with the supply department over the course of two days.



“The FAT is the first contact to ensure the ship’s retail and services division is 100% capable to complete any mission tasking and worldwide deployment,” said Chief Petty Officer Jason Phaff, NEXCOM fleet assist team leading chief petty officer. “These combined efforts allow for the ship’s store operation to provide the crew with daily necessities and improved morale, which is a huge impact of ship readiness.”



The retail services specialists (RSs) on the ship were eager to show the FAT around and learn how to improve their processes and use this review as an audit tool for their operations.



“The FAT provides technical assistance and guidance to forces afloat to improve the performance of ships store operations. FAT’s can review ships’ data remotely in the retail operations management system and allows the team to assist deployed ships, ensuring 24/7 readiness.” explained Phaff. “The FMR allows the FAT to discover areas of improvement, as well a as areas of success.”



On this visit, the FAT observed the barbershop in action as a Sailor was in the middle of receiving a haircut. This was a unique opportunity for the FAT to review techniques and confirm the RSs were operating with the tools they need to accomplish the job.



The FAT in San Diego reviews 49 Pacific Fleet ships and two shore activities. The FMRs follow a 24-month cycle. This leads to the team consistently going aboard various ships to conduct checks on procedures, equipment and training. The FAT assists with resale operations management, retail operations, accounting, procurement, cash-handling procedures, laundry and barbershop services, customer service, vending machine assistance, and visual merchandise training.



“The Sailors on the FAT provide the most current and up-to-date training to all Ships in our area of responsibility to guarantee the ship’s store program is ready to go at a moment’s notice,” said Phaff.



