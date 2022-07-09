Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STTR enhances realism for counterspace combined arms training

    Service members from the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Air Force demonstrate the

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    The Space Test and Training Range set a new bar for realistic counterspace combined arms training, Aug. 9-12.

    The training event was historic in both breadth and depth, according to Delta 11 officials.

    Two range squadrons, the U.S. Space Force’s 25th Space Range Squadron assigned to Delta 11, and the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 379th Space Range Squadron, supported training for the USSF’s 4th Electronic Warfare Squadron and integrated an additional service partner unit for the first time.

    The result was an event that connected a record number of weapons to the closed-loop portion of the electromagnetic range.

    The scenario, built by intelligence and electronic warfare experts in Space Operations Command’s Delta 3, featured a realistic “road to war” and dynamic multi-day inputs that served as initial tactics development for some and pre-deployment certification for others.

    Delta 11’s mission is to provide safe and secure ranges, realistic targets, and thinking adversaries that ensure credible weapons and warfighters.

    As the USSF refines its concept for space superiority, Space Training and Readiness Command is hard at work expanding the range to include additional live and simulated capabilities for the full range of orbital, electromagnetic, and cyber test and training requirements.

