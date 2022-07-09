STTR enhances realism for counterspace combined arms training

Photo By 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo | Service members from the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Air Force demonstrate the...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo | Service members from the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Air Force demonstrate the functionality of range equipment at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 16, 2022. As part of a counterspace combined arms training event, two range squadrons, the U.S. Space Force’s 25th Space Range Squadron assigned to Delta 11, and the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 379th Space Range Squadron, supported training for the USSF’s 4th Electronic Warfare Squadron and integrated an additional service partner unit for the first time. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Charles Rivezzo) see less | View Image Page

The Space Test and Training Range set a new bar for realistic counterspace combined arms training, Aug. 9-12.



The training event was historic in both breadth and depth, according to Delta 11 officials.



Two range squadrons, the U.S. Space Force’s 25th Space Range Squadron assigned to Delta 11, and the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 379th Space Range Squadron, supported training for the USSF’s 4th Electronic Warfare Squadron and integrated an additional service partner unit for the first time.



The result was an event that connected a record number of weapons to the closed-loop portion of the electromagnetic range.



The scenario, built by intelligence and electronic warfare experts in Space Operations Command’s Delta 3, featured a realistic “road to war” and dynamic multi-day inputs that served as initial tactics development for some and pre-deployment certification for others.



Delta 11’s mission is to provide safe and secure ranges, realistic targets, and thinking adversaries that ensure credible weapons and warfighters.



As the USSF refines its concept for space superiority, Space Training and Readiness Command is hard at work expanding the range to include additional live and simulated capabilities for the full range of orbital, electromagnetic, and cyber test and training requirements.