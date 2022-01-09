MNCC Commander Visits Sailors at Great Lakes

by Naval Service Training Command Public Affairs



GREAT LAKES, Illinois – The admiral in charge of the Navy’s pay and personnel support visited Naval Station Great Lakes Sept. 1-2 as part of his outreach to speak with those who work Sailor pay issues.



Commander, MyNavy Career Center, Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite spent two days at the “Quarterdeck of the Navy” visiting various training commands and discussing with leaders and command pay and personnel administrators the steps being taken to improve Sailor pay processes as part of the Chief of Naval Operations’ call to action for every Navy leader to “Get Real, Get Better.”



Satterwhite, noting the one-year anniversary of his command’s establishment, also took time to answer some hard questions directly from command triads and supporting personnel.



“We remain committed to improving Sailor pay, to getting real and getting better,” said Satterwhite. “It has been a year now since this command was stood up. We have made great progress in that time. We want to continue that positive trajectory and that is what these trips are about. There is always progress to be made in taking care of our Sailors.”



“It was good to hear what the goal of MNCC is and how they can help us,” said Lt. Thomas Still, flag secretary for commander, Naval Service Training Command. “There’s still a lot of work to be done and it was great that he was able to take some questions and recommendations.”



As part of his two-day visit, Satterwhite toured facilities and engaged with Recruit Training Command, the Navy’s only boot camp and their recruit division commanders, Sailors and recruits, while observing various phases of boot camp and speaking at a graduation.



Satterwhite was also the reviewing officer at the weekly Pass-in-Review graduation at RTC Sept. 2.



In his speech to families, the graduating Sailors, and others in attendance, Satterwhite recognized the hard work and determination put forth to get the young men and women to where they are today – ready to serve in the world’s finest Navy. Satterwhite continued by communicating to everyone MNCC’s core mission, its direct impact on all Sailors, and his priority as commander.



Earlier this year, Satterwhite made visits to fleet concentrations areas including San Diego; Pearl Harbor; Japan; Groton, Connecticut; Hampton Roads, Virginia; the National Capital Region; Italy; Rota, Spain; Bahrain, and Bremerton and Everett, Washington. These visits were to keep CPPAs and command leadership teams informed on pay issues and how the MyNavy Career Center can help.



MNCC was established as a one-star command in September 2021, and reports to Commander, Navy Personnel Command, for pay and personnel issues. Learn more about MNCC at: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Support-Services/MyNavy-Career-Center/



RTC is overseen by Commander, NSTC, Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture and her staff. NSTC oversees 98 percent of initial officer and enlisted accessions training for the Navy, including NROTC units at more than 160 colleges and universities; Officer Training Command at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island; RTC as well as Navy Junior ROTC and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps.

