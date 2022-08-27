332d Chapel Corps 5 Love Languages

Cultivating good relationships with loved ones at home is vital to the well-being of deployed Airmen. Capt. Philip Vincent, 332d Chapel Corps ran a guided discussion on the intentional growth of healthy relationships on August 27, teaching about the Five Love Languages and healthy communication habits.



The Five Love Languages are:

Words of Affirmation: Verbally expressing one’s love and appreciation.

Quality Time: Giving one’s undivided attention.

Physical Touch: Physical connection, whether sexual or nonsexual.

Acts of Service: Thoughtful acts for the other person.

Receiving Gifts: Physical tokens of one’s love and thoughtfulness.



Most people convey affection using all love languages to some extent, but understanding one’s partners can help to grow healthy relationships. The concept was popularized in the 1992 book “The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate” by Gary Chapman.

