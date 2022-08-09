Meet the Pride – Colonel John Sullivan, 361st ISR Group Commander

Courtesy Photo | Colonel John Sullivan and his family take a selfie in front of Arrowhead Stadium in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Colonel John Sullivan and his family take a selfie in front of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Sullivan became the 361st Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group commander during a change of command ceremony, June 23, 2022 at Hurlburt Field, Fla. The 361 ISRG provides specialized ISR forces to Air Force Special Operations Command, Special Operations Command and joint special operations units around the globe. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

(This article is part of the "363d ISR Wing Meet the Pride" series. The purpose is to interview group/squadron commanders and senior leaders to learn more about them and highlight who they are to the Wing.)



Colonel John Sullivan became the 361st Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group commander during a change of command ceremony, June 23, 2022 at Hurlburt Field, Fla.



The 361 ISRG provides specialized ISR forces to Air Force Special Operations Command, Special Operations Command and joint special operations units around the globe.



Prior to becoming the 361 ISRG commander, Sullivan served as the Director of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, Air Forces Strategic – Air and the Chief, ISR Division in the 608th Air Operations Center.



Sullivan enlisted in the Air Force in November 1991 as an Airborne Arabic Cryptologic Linguist and received his commission from Officer Training School in August 1999. He is a career intelligence officer with over 20 deployments in support of sensitive reconnaissance, contingency, and combat operations worldwide.



During the interview, we learned about Colonel Sullivan’s favorite highlights in his career, his goals, and discovered the one hobby that keeps him sane.



Where did you grow up?

I grew up in and around Kansas City, both on the Kansas-side and Missouri-side. While I don't intend to return there to retire, I will ALWAYS be a KC Chiefs fan.



Tell us about your family.

My wife and I were married in 2014 and have a blended family with three adult children and now three grandchildren. My wife was also an Air Force Colonel until she retired from the Air Force in August 2020. Our daughter, son-in-law, and three grandchildren live in Shreveport, Louisiana while our other daughter and son live outside St Louis, near Scott Air Force Base.



Why did you join the military?

I wish I could say I came from a long line of service men and women, but it's actually pretty simple … I joined the Air Force as a means to provide stability and a decent standard of living for my young family.



What are some of your favorite highlights in your career?

I'd say my best assignment was Kadena AB [Japan] as commander of what is now Det 1, 43 IS within this group. At the time, I thought I was destined to command the 25 IS' detachment at Mildenhall, but my commander pushed me to the Pacific, where I'd had NO previous experience. It was my introduction to Special Operations and the opportunity to live on a tropical island and travel throughout the Pacific experiencing Asian cultures was amazing.



How would you describe yourself?

I don't know that I've ever been asked that, but I guess I would say I'm an Airman first. Some folks say not to let your career define you, but you don't put 30 years into something and not have it shape you deeply as a person. Yes, I have balance at home, but thoughts of work are never far away.



What's the best advice that you've received in your military?

Make sure you're taking care of your family just as much as you are your career. When you take off the uniform, they remain, your coworkers do not.



What are some goals for yourself and your Group?

The 361st is in a period of transformation to bring our unique capabilities to bear for AFSOF for operational preparation of the environment in Great Power Competition. It's not the first transformation or the last of our enterprise. Like each one before, we need to rapidly evolve in support of our mission partners.



What are some of your hobbies?

Probably that which gives me the most enjoyment and maintains my sanity is cooking. I cook dinner every night as a means of decompressing from the day and sit down to dinner with my wife. I will cook just about any type of cuisine, but am partial to Asian and BBQ. My wife also convinced me to purchase an RV a couple years back, so I've discovered the joy of camping (so long as it comes with air conditioning).