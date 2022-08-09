HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Commissaries honor Air Force’s 75 years of service

Courtesy Photo | 1962 at James Connally Air Force Base, Texas: Air Force Staff Sgt. William Heard,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 1962 at James Connally Air Force Base, Texas: Air Force Staff Sgt. William Heard, chief of merchandising at this commissary, looks at products on the shelf with two civilian employees. (Archive photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – As U.S. airmen and their families prepare to celebrate the Air Force’s 75th birthday (https://www.af.mil/About-Us/AF-75th-Anniversary/dvpTag/USAF/) on Sept. 18, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) joins with them in observing the proud legacy of their service.



“At DeCA we salute the Air Force’s 75 years of service by delivering a commissary benefit that provides valuable savings to airmen, retirees and family members,” said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director. “The benefit is a significant boost, especially now during these inflationary times, for many of our eligible shoppers who depend on it to help keep their financial heads above water.”



The United States Air Force (https://www.afhistory.af.mil/) is linked to the Army Air Forces, the aerial warfare service component of the United States Army during and right after World War II.



On July 26, 1947, Congress passed the National Security Act, a law that gave birth to the National Military Establishment (NME), which later became the Department of Defense (DOD). At that time, the military had three branches: The Army, the Navy and later the Marine Corps, and the newly formed Air Force. On Sept. 18, 1947, W. Stuart Symington was sworn in as the secretary of the newly created Air Force.



Upon its creation, the Air Force inherited all of the Army Air Forces’ facilities including commissaries. The stores were a major benefit for military families, especially those living overseas in Japan and Germany.



For many years the separate military services ran their own commissaries with some assistance from the various service headquarters. They served airmen and their families with pride and began to standardize some of their methodology and terminology with the implementation of the Armed Forces Commissary Regulation of 1949.



Initially, local commanders were responsible for their bases’ commissaries. Stores made their own decisions about commodity purchasing, shelf stocking, hours, and more. There was little standardization, no continuity of operations, no uniformity and no real career path for civilian or military commissary workers.



In 1952, DOD instituted a 2-percent surcharge on purchases at all military commissaries and this gradually increased until 1983 when it reached the current 5 percent level. The surcharge pays for supplies and equipment as well as renovation, construction and maintenance of commissaries.



In the early 1970s, Air Force commissary policy and guidance came from the Supply Support and Services Office at Air Force Headquarters in the Pentagon. Professional assistance came from the Air Force Commissary Stores Branch in the Air Force Services Office in Philadelphia, part of the Air Force Logistics Command.



When the armed forces became all-volunteer in 1973, the commissary benefit’s importance to recruitment and retention increased. In 1976 the formation of the Air Force Commissary Service (AFCOMS) centralized guidance and control for the Air Force’s 181 commissaries under one agency headquartered in Kelly Air Force Base, Texas.



Before AFCOMS, all branch commissaries were supplied by the Army Quartermaster Corps. AFCOMS continued to manage the Air Force commissaries until the Defense Commissary Agency formed in 1991.



Today, the commissary benefit remains as one of the key reasons for enlisting and reenlisting in the armed forces, chiefly because of the potential to save thousands of dollars annually compared to shopping in civilian grocery stores.



“As the Air Force continues to build on its legacy, we will keep providing them a commissary benefit that gives them value and convenience, while delivering superior customer service and the items they want at the best possible savings,” Saucedo said. “DeCA is committed to being THE grocery provider of choice for airmen and all our eligible patrons – soldiers, sailors, Marines, Space Force Guardians and Coast Guardsmen – delivering an exclusive benefit they’ve earned.”



