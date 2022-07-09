Detecting Deadly Carbon Monoxide on Boats

I thought I had everything I needed onboard my pontoon boat to maximize the safety of myself and all my passengers until I discovered another item that you may not have considered either until you read this. To begin with, I’ll summarize the standard required and recommended safety equipment that most safety-minded boaters have on any boats less than 26 feet long. They include wearable life jackets that fit everyone on board, a throwable rescue device, operable navigation lights, visual distress signals, engine cut-off system, sound producing devices (i.e. horn, water-proof whistles), anchor with line, ventilation (to remove gas fumes from the hull), first-aid kit, communication devices (i.e. cell phone or VHF-FM Marine radio), and fire extinguisher. The critical item I’m now adding to my list of safety equipment is a handheld, portable, carbon-monoxide detector.



Carbon monoxide poisoning is not limited to boats with enclosed cabins and it has proven to be deadly on open motorboats. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless toxic gas created by gasoline-powered engines, including on-board generators that can kill you. It displaces oxygen in your blood and deprives vital organs of oxygen. Even though carbon monoxide has no odor, if you smell exhaust, carbon monoxide is present, but you don’t have to smell anything for it to kill you. Carbon monoxide poisoning causes similar symptoms to dehydration, seasickness, or alcohol intoxication. They include dizziness, weakness, nausea, voting, fatigue, seizure, chest pain, confusion, and loss of consciousness.



Wind coming from the aft or rear of a boat can increase the buildup of carbon monoxide on board. It’s best to run a boat so prevailing winds will help dissipate exhaust fumes. If you’re driving your boat at idle speeds or at a fast high-bow angle, both can draw exhaust fumes back towards your boat, especially if there’s a tail wind. This circular airflow pattern of exhaust back towards your boat is referred to as a station-wagon or back-draft effect. Children, older adults, or immune-compromised individuals are more susceptible to carbon monoxide poisoning from this back-draft effect.



After a long day of boating, Andy Free was only nine when he passed out and fell overboard from a docked boat. They were leaving for the day and the engine wasn’t even running at the time that he fell overboard. The Free family’s two older boys were discovered to have high levels of carbon monoxide poisoning, but they survived with medical treatment. The Free family had spent many years enjoying the water and always followed boating safety rules, but they didn’t know about the hidden danger of carbon monoxide poisoning until after their tragic loss of Andy (https://thelittledude.org/).



The family of 7-year-old Afton Taylor also suffered a tragic loss of their son to carbon monoxide poisoning. Afton was a swimmer and he had been enjoying the water since he was 6-months old. Afton fell overboard while sitting in the back of the boat as it was moving slowly in a no wake zone (https://www.lovelikeafton.com).



Carbon monoxide can also be very dangerous in the water around boats because it can accumulate near the water’s surface, especially on calm days with engines running nearby. Ally Sidloski, a 21-year-old woman died from carbon monoxide poisoning after jumping into a lake for a swim off a boat she had been on for the day. Ally was an excellent swimmer, and her parents were shocked to hear that she died in the water because they had never heard of carbon monoxide poisoning associated with boats (https://weplayfor3.com).



The Triple A’s, as the families call themselves in honor of Andy, Afton, and Ally are working together to spread the word about the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning when boating. They encourage boaters to use a marine carbon monoxide detector, seat children in the forward-most seating on a boat, avoid idling and exposure to emissions from other boats, and maintain fresh air circulation at all times. Also, seek medical attention immediately if you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.



In addition to that list of tips, wearing a life jacket can help in the recovery and resuscitation of someone affected by carbon monoxide. Please wear a life jacket when boating, floating, or swimming around boats because even one breath of carbon monoxide can cause people to pass out and drown.



I’ve purchased a handheld, portable carbon monoxide detector to add to my boat’s safety equipment. My hope is that anyone who boats or swims around motorboats gets one too. Share this information with those you know who enjoy boating and playing in the water around boats so we can prevent carbon monoxide deaths and save more lives on our nation’s waterways! For more information regarding the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning when boating visit PleaseWearIt.com and https://uscgboating.org/recreational-boaters/carbon-monoxide.php.

