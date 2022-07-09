Check Your Boat’s Fire Extinguisher

If you own a motorized recreational boat, you need to be aware of a new regulation regarding fire extinguishers effective April 20, 2022. The primary change requires you to make sure that your disposable (non-rechargeable) fire extinguishers are not expired and that they’re in good and serviceable condition.



To find out if your fire extinguisher is expired, the year it was manufactured is usually stamped on the bottom or some have a year marked next to the Underwriters Lab (UL) label. If it’s a disposable (non-rechargeable) fire extinguisher, it needs to be replaced by December 31 of the 12th year after that year on the bottle. For example, if the year on your disposable fire extinguisher is 2013, then you will need to replace it by December 31, 2025.



In addition to not being expired or appearing to have been previously used, fire extinguishers must be readily accessible, of an approved type, and maintained in good and serviceable working condition. Further clarification on what good and serviceable means is provided in the new regulation and these are the requirements. 1) If the extinguisher has a pressure gauge reading or indicator it must be in the operable range or position; 2) The lock pin must be firmly in place; 3) The discharge nozzle must be clean and free of obstruction; and 4) The extinguisher cannot show visible signs of significant corrosion or damage.



As always, your boat’s fire extinguisher must state “Marine Type-USCG Approved” on the label and UL approves fire extinguishers on behalf of the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG). Extinguishers UL Classified 5-B, 10-B, or greater meet the carriage requirements for all recreational vessels regardless of vessel age. If your vessel is older than model year 2017, you may carry a USCG-approved, Type B size I or size II rated fire extinguisher. However, when they expire or if they’re no longer good and serviceable, you must replace them with a 5-B or 20-B UL-rated, USCG-approved, fire extinguisher. Those are the types required for all 2018 and newer recreational vessels less than 65 feet in length. However, ratings that include higher numbers or more letters are acceptable.



Motorized recreational vessels less than 26 feet long are only required to have one fire extinguisher on board, if there is no fixed fire extinguishing system machinery space. Beyond that vessel length, the quantity of fire extinguishers required varies and this has not changed in the new regulation. If you want to learn more about types, quantities of fire extinguishers for larger vessels, and more details on these changes, you can view the complete regulation, FAQ’s, and an information fact sheet at https://uscgboating.org/recreational-boaters/fire-extinguisher-faq.php



There are some exceptions to the new fire extinguisher regulation. For example, if your recreational boat is less than 26’ feet in length, uses an outboard engine, fuel is in a portable fuel tank, and there are no areas within the boat where fuel vapors can be trapped, your boat is not required to have a fire extinguisher. However, it’s still a good idea to play it safe and carry one anyway.



Annually checking your fire extinguisher and all your safety gear is a good safety measure to follow. Some equipment like an inflatable life jacket needs to be checked more often. You can learn all about proper care and maintenance of those by watching the 9-minute video called “Inflatable Life Jackets: Everything You Need to Know” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5eniRI0mXM. You can learn more about boating safety at www.PleaseWearIt.com

