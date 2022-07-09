Paddling FUNdamentals Quiz

Take this brief paddling quiz to learn some life-saving information that could help prevent you from becoming a water-related fatality statistic. Knowing some fundamental safety information can keep the fun in all your paddling outings. For starters, did you know that kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards (SUP) are considered vessels according to the U.S. Coast Guard? It’s a good idea to learn the Federal and/or state safety requirements for where you’re paddling to make sure you’re in compliance.



1. TRUE or FALSE: You should dress for the weather and air temperature, not the water temperature when paddling.



ANSWER: False.

Monitoring the weather is important, but it’s critical to always dress for water temperature, not air temperature, when paddling or doing anything where there is a risk of entering the water. When the water is cold you should dress in multiple layers of clothes that can handle moisture and dry quickly. It’s also critical to practice re-entry and self-rescue techniques on any type of paddlecraft. It’s much more difficult to reboard a canoe or kayak if you’re not wearing a life jacket. In cold water, it’s a good idea to bring a dry bag to keep extra clothes and other emergency gear in case there’s a need to survive an unexpected overnight stay.



2. TRUE or FALSE: If you fall overboard, the weight of your clothes will pull you down and cause you to drown.



ANSWER: False.

Wet clothes do not weigh you down while you’re in the water. They only weigh you down when you’re getting out of the water or using swim strokes above the water’s surface. Wearing layers of clothes, plus shoes and a life jacket, will help you retain body heat and increase your chances of survival in cold water. Reboarding is always easier if you’re wearing a life jacket and paddling with a buddy. If you can’t reboard, then you should stay with your vessel and keep as much of your body out of the water as possible. It’s easier for someone to find you if you gave your float plan to a responsible person and stayed with your vessel. Also, in large bodies of water the shoreline will appear to be closer than it actually is when you’re looking at it from eye-level in the water so that needs to be a factor in your decision making on whether to leave your vessel. Other things to consider include, depending on how cold the water is, you can lose your ability to swim within about 10-minutes and hypothermia takes approximately one hour or more.



3. TRUE or FALSE: Paddlers should always carry and know how to use a sound producing device for distress signaling purposes.



ANSWER: True.

It’s best to always have your sound producing device attached to your life jacket that you’re wearing where it’s easily accessible. A whistle is a good sound producing device for paddlers to carry, but you need one that works when wet (e.g. marine grade or pealess) and that you can hear for at least one-half mile away. The Morse code way to signal SOS (Save Our Souls / Ships) for help is three short blasts (1-second each), pause, three long blasts (3 or more seconds each), pause, three short blasts, pause to listen for a response, and then repeat. The location where you paddle should be considered in determining what type of sound producing device (i.e. whistle, horn, siren) you’ll want to carry. If you ever need help being rescued, you’ll be glad that you’re prepared for making a lot of noise with something other than your voice so you can be found.



4. TRUE or FALSE: When stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) all leashes are the same, so it doesn’t matter which one you use.

ANSWER: False.

Wearing the wrong type of leash could be fatal to you and not wearing one could potentially injure or kill others if your board (or fin) hits them. Straight, coiled, and hybrid (a combination of the other two types) are the three types of leashes. Each type is specifically designed for the type of water you’re on (e.g. fast-moving, flat water, or ocean surf). The coiled or hybrid leashes are designed to stay out of the water preventing it from catching on debris etc. in fast-moving or flat water and it brings your board back to you quickly. A straight leash is for ocean surf and it’s designed to drag behind the board so it’s easier to do tricks and it returns the board to the user more slowly. Also, wearing a life jacket is great in most SUP situations. However, in ocean surf paddleboarding, the leash is the most important piece of safety gear. Wearing an inherently buoyant life jacket can prevent you from swimming underneath the waves and it can keep your head or neck near the water’s surface increasing your chances of encountering hard edges of the board and fin(s).



5. TRUE or FALSE: There are life jackets specifically made for paddling.



ANSWER: True.

A paddle vest is a great life jacket for most types of paddling. They’re inherently buoyant with large arm holes and narrow over-shoulder straps. This allows for ease of arm movement and comfort during continuous wear. However, these life jackets are not designed to turn an unconscious wearer face up. Another option is an inflatable life jacket and they come in suspender and belt styles. Inflatable life jackets are a comfortable choice for paddling on flat (non-moving) water. Due to the high risk of falling overboard when paddling, a manually-inflated life jacket where you have to pull the cord to inflate it is generally a better choice than an automatic one. When you pull the cord on an inflatable life jacket or when an automatic one inflates in the water by itself, you will need to replace the CO2 cartridge when you repack it. Also, inflatable life jackets are not recommended for non-swimmers and they’re not approved for anyone under the age of 16.



This was just a brief quiz and there’s so much more you can learn from taking an on-line or in-person paddling course for your particular vessel. A FREE online paddling course is available at https://www.boaterexam.com/paddling/. In-person instructors can be found on the American Canoe Association’s (ACA) website at https://americancanoe.org. There’s also more information on the ACA website about paddle vests, leash styles, safety checklists, and videos for each type of paddlecraft.



Play it safe and be prepared for anything on your paddling outings to help ensure that you survive to enjoy more fun days on the water. You can also learn more by following Please Wear It on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and visiting www.PleaseWearIt.com.

