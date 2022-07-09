Fire & Emergency Services Suicide Awareness Patch

Photo By Emily Vang | Led by the DoD Fire Academy, Goodfellow AFB, and supported by the Air Force Civil...... read more read more Photo By Emily Vang | Led by the DoD Fire Academy, Goodfellow AFB, and supported by the Air Force Civil Engineer community, the creation of the Suicide Awareness patch relies on inclusion, strength and support in numbers. The patch also symbolizes the willingness and identification of being an approachable listener who cares Patch - Replaces squadron patch under American Flag on right arm Wear Dates - Sept 4-10 during Suicide Prevention Week see less | View Image Page

The most difficult conversation is one had during the most difficult times, and feeling like you are alone with no one to talk to is terrifying. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), suicide is the leading cause of death in the United States. The US military is no exception. Led by the DoD Fire Academy, Goodfellow AFB, and supported by the Air Force Civil Engineer community, the creation of the Suicide Awareness patch relies on inclusion, strength and support in numbers. The patch also symbolizes the willingness and identification of being an approachable listener who cares. You may ask why the patch design is a Maltese cross, something that is associated with firefighters. Life is the #1 priority for all firefighters, so the Maltese cross associating Fire Service professionals with the design was a natural fit. Other symbols of the design include the semi colon, signifying the importance of your story and that your story is not finished. The heartbeat highlights the importance of life...your life. However, the most important part of the Suicide Awareness patch is the key phrase, "No One Fights Alone". Whenever you find yourself in that dark place, look for my hand as I have once been there. As an effort for solidarity, this patch serves as an outward symbol of the internal effort as we wear this patch together to help strengthen communication, awareness, and to grow with each other, so that no one has to endure anything alone.



Patch - Replaces squadron patch under American Flag on right arm

Wear Dates - Sept 4-10 during Suicide Prevention Week