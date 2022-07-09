MHS GENESIS is coming to Keesler

Keesler will transition to the Military Health System’s new electronic health record system, MHS GENESIS, on Sept. 24.

MHS GENESIS is an integrated health record system that provides patients and doctors secured technology to manage health information.

When fully deployed, MHS GENESIS will be the single health record for military personnel, veterans and their families. Its standardization will allow medical records to transfer seamlessly from base to base, or to non-DoD medical providers.

“MHS GENESIS provides better communication with Veteran’s Affairs as well,” said Capt. Sara Duncan, 81st Medical Diagnostic Therapeutic Squadron, Chief Core laboratory. “When members retire, their health records will transfer smoothly to the VA without the need to carry around physical copies.”

Starting Sept. 24, Tricare Online will be replaced with the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, (patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil).

Patients will have 24/7 access to the secure MHS GENESIS Patient Portal website where they can access their health information, communicate securely with providers, and activate, refill or renew prescriptions.

If you have a TRICARE Online account, it will automatically migrate to the MHS GENESIS on Sept. 24. No actions are necessary for this transition.

If you do not have a TRICARE Online account, you will be able to log onto MHS GENESIS patient portal using your DS Logon Premium Account starting Sept. 24.

If you do not have a DS Logon Premium Account or if you have questions about DS Logon, visit the milConnect website at https://milconnect.dmdc.osd.mil/milconnect/ or call 1-800-538-9552.

Appointment availability at Keesler Medical Center may be affected from September through December 2022, and the length of appointments may increase as the 81st Medical Group staff adjust to new technology and workflow.

“As with any change, people have to adjust and that takes time,” said Maj. Erica Buckley, 81st MDTS MHS GENESIS site coordinator. “The biggest delay is expected to be the first two to three months. Our goal is to be operating at 100 percent within the first 90 days.”

Keesler Medical staff have been training for the integration of MHS GENESIS since July 11 through computer-based learning and instructor-led classes to make a smooth transition.

To increase care efficiency for the first two weeks, Keesler medical staff will have approximately 100 additional members from other duty locations and contractors, with experience on the MHS GENESIS system, to assist in the transition.



Patients can take steps now to prepare for the MHS GENESIS implementation:



PRIMARY CARE, LAB, DENTAL: Each department will experience longer wait times and unique challenges during the initial transition to MHS GENESIS. It is recommended to schedule appointments as ahead of time as possible and be prepared for longer wait times for walk-in services.



SAME-DAY CARE: Keesler Medical Center recommends first calling the appointment line, 1-800-700-8603, to check for open and re-opened appointments due to cancellations. If there is no availability, another option is to visit a TRICARE-authorized urgent care center for same-day needs. Beneficiaries who are not active-duty service members DO NOT need a referral to receive care at a TRICARE-authorized urgent care center. Please do not use the Keesler Emergency Department for non-emergent same-day care.



EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT: The emergency room may be experiencing increased wait times during this period. Patients are encouraged to utilize the Nurse Advice Line. The NAL can assess and assist with obtaining appropriate care. Call the NAL toll-free, 24/7: 1-800-874-2273, Option 1.



SPECIALTY CARE: Keesler Medical Center may need to temporarily defer specialty care off base. For questions regarding an off base referral, patients should contact their clinic or PCM team via secure message. Please ensure the clinic has a correct contact number on hand for referral purposes.



PHARMACY: It is recommended to call in refills at least one week before running out of medication. Beneficiaries may consider using a TRICARE network retail pharmacy or the mail-order service. For more information on home delivery, visit https://www.tricare.mil/homedelivery. On Sept. 24, use the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal to communicate prescription needs whenever possible to expedite your care.



RADIOLOGY: The Radiology Department expects delays in scheduling routine screening mammograms, MRIs and ultrasounds.



We appreciate your patience and understanding as we integrate MHS GENESIS to provide you with top-notch care.

